Money Metals Exchange: Money Metals Expands Fractional Gold Lineup, Lowering the Barrier to Real Gold Ownership

EAGLE, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Money Metals announced an expanded selection of fractional gold coins, rounds, bars, and other items designed to make gold ownership accessible at almost any budget.

The lineup includes 1/2 ounce, 1/4 ounce, and 1/10 ounce pieces, along with gram-denominated bars and divisible products.

Many people, especially those at a popular big-box wholesale retailer, still believe they must buy gold in one-ounce increments.

If that were true, starting a position would be out of reach for many households because gold is now over $4,000 per ounce.

Fractional gold changes that by letting customers begin with smaller, affordable pieces and build over time.

"Too many people still believe they have to buy gold a full ounce at a time," said Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals. "That myth keeps new investors on the sidelines. Our fractional gold lineup lets customers start with as little as a gram or a tenth of an ounce-without compromising on quality, brand recognition, or resale flexibility."

WHY FRACTIONAL GOLD NOW

The U.S. dollar, or Federal Reserve Note, has lost the vast majority of its purchasing power over the last century. The Federal Reserve's stated inflation target means dollars are intended to lose buying power every year, even in normal times.

When inflation is 2 percent, the dollar's buying power falls by roughly 2 percent over that year. In hotter periods, such as the past 6 years, the loss is even greater.

Gold has historically tended to preserve purchasing power over long spans, which is why many savers use it as a hedge against ongoing currency debasement.

Fractional pieces make this strategy practical. Buyers can add to their holdings on a schedule, average through volatility, and stay engaged during fast price moves without waiting to afford a full ounce.

WHAT MONEY METALS IS OFFERING

The catalog features fractional sovereign coins such as American Gold Eagles, Canadian Maple Leafs, British Britannias, Austrian Philharmonics, Australian Kangaroos, South African Krugerrands, and Chinese Pandas. Historic world issues, including British Sovereigns and classic European and Latin denominations, are available when in stock.

Private-mint rounds provide recognizable bullion in popular fractional sizes (e.g., 1/200, 1/100, 1/10, ¼, ½ ounce). Many privately minted gold rounds resemble famous coins but lack a legal tender face value and typically have a lower markup.

Assay-sealed bars from established refiners, including Valcambi, PAMP, Geiger, Argor-Heraeus, Perth, Holy Land Mint, and Money Metals' own brand, cover 1/2 gram through 20 grams and select fractional ounce formats.

Gold notes, like those by Goldback and Aurum, add a portable and divisible option, including state-inspired series and convenient bundles.

"Whether you prefer the broad recognizability of sovereign coins, the value and protective packaging of assay-sealed bars, or the flexibility of fractional rounds, Money Metals' vast product options offer the right option for your goals," said Stefan Gleason.

"Because we actively sell and buy back these items every day, customers benefit from competitive pricing, liquidity, and tight spreads across the board."

BENEFITS FOR NEW AND SEASONED BUYERS

Smaller denominations lower the cash outlay required to get started and help buyers maintain discipline during market swings. They also improve flexibility at sale time because investors can liquidate precisely the amount they need rather than part with a whole ounce.

In historical cases, fractional gold served as a means of barter with less gold, which allowed for bartering elsewhere with the remaining holdings.

For cost-conscious buyers, 1/4 ounce coins often balance premium and flexibility. Those building gradually frequently choose 1/10 ounce coins or 1/2 to 5-gram bars.

Assay-sealed bars and random-year or "brand our choice" options can further reduce the per-ounce cost while maintaining recognized purity and packaging.

HOW TO BUY AND STORE

Customers can shop the full fractional gold selection at MoneyMetals.com around the clock.

Phone ordering is available at 1-800-800-1865 with price locks and multiple payment options, including credit card, debit card, cryptocurrency, ACH, and wire.

For secure storage, the Money Metals Depository offers fully segregated vaulting with transparent, low fees. Customers can view and audit their holdings according to their preferences.

ABOUT MONEY METALS

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Idaho, Money Metals is a leading national precious-metals dealer and depository serving almost one million U.S. customers. Money Metals maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is widely recognized as an invaluable and trustworthy source for precious metals investing and precious metals related news.

Money Metals provides competitive pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products, educational resources for investors, and secure storage through the Money Metals Depository.

