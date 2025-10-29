Anzeige
Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net income of $6.5 million ($1.52 per share), a NEW RECORD!

Q3 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $8.5 million.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. See highlights below.

3Q25 Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $6.5 million ($1.52 per share), a $1.0 million or 19% increase from Q3 2024.

  • Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11%, 187 BPS increase from Q3 2024.

  • Non-interest income of $4.0 million, a $1.6 million increase, or a 67% increase from Q3 2024.

  • Return on assets was 2.17%, a 33 bps improvement from Q3 2024.

  • Return on equity was 26.46%, a 109 bps improvement from Q3 2024.

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "Another record quarter! The bank's agility and strategic execution have enabled us to capitalize on market opportunities. This quarter, we rolled out enhanced business online and digital banking, which enhanced and modernized our suite of business products and services. We also completed integrations with all major data aggregators, thereby allowing our customers to seamlessly connect their preferred software solutions to their Solera bank accounts. Solera remains committed to growing the business bank by offering cutting-edge products and services to help you run your business effectively. The time is now to move your business to Solera."

Avram Shabanyan, EVP, commented: "Our proactive engagement with provider partners and clients has been instrumental in strengthening Solera Bank's presence in the self-directed space. By visiting our partners and attending key industry events, we're strengthening relationships, expanding collaboration, and reinforcing our commitment to helping clients confidently manage their alternative investments through self-directed retirement accounts. At Solera, we believe our clients should have the freedom to take control of their retirement by investing in alternative assets-empowering them to break free from Wall Street, minimize high brokerage and custodian fees, and grow their retirement accounts."

Cole Kent, Commercial Relationship Manager: "The commercial credit team maintains a high standard of service, fortifying current relationships and expertly navigating customers' ever-more complex financial challenges. Solera continues to prioritize the acquisition of strategic customer-partners, offering them the same dependable banking relationship that current SNB customers have come to trust."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)

($000s)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

1,378

$

1,969

$

2,401

$

1,576

$

2,193

Federal funds sold

23,900

-

-

800

400

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,872

2,963

1,033

148

595

Investment securities, available-for-sale

324,376

422,112

290,397

322,375

317,180

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

3,171

5,004

5,525

7,457

3,204

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

-

-

5

20

35

Net PPP loans

-

-

5

20

35

Traditional loans, gross

764,433

754,518

766,687

792,753

797,516

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(11,218

)

(11,219

)

(10,914

)

(10,913

)

(10,912

)

Net traditional loans

753,215

743,299

755,773

781,840

786,604

Premises and equipment, net

36,911

35,128

33,236

33,476

32,289

Accrued interest receivable

8,148

10,244

7,153

7,750

6,940

Bank-owned life insurance

5,223

5,190

5,159

5,127

5,095

Other assets

11,032

13,433

11,103

8,820

8,734

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,169,226

$

1,239,342

$

1,111,785

$

1,169,389

$

1,163,269

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

452,965

$

463,861

$

466,455

$

484,604

$

497,661

Interest-bearing demand deposits

88,048

65,761

60,507

54,734

64,606

Savings and money market deposits

121,868

138,964

104,560

100,987

103,118

Time deposits

358,976

436,547

287,378

294,338

353,405

Total deposits

1,021,857

1,105,133

918,900

934,663

1,018,790

Accrued interest payable

1,587

2,528

1,808

2,587

2,618

Short-term borrowings

-

-

60,191

104,607

13,300

Long-term FHLB borrowings

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

6,392

5,336

6,087

4,576

5,395

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,063,836

1,146,997

1,020,987

1,080,434

1,074,104

Common stock

43

43

43

43

43

Additional paid-in capital

38,793

38,778

38,763

38,748

38,748

Retained earnings

89,549

83,008

77,076

72,455

67,163

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

(22,995

)

(29,484

)

(25,084

)

(22,291

)

(16,789

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

105,390

92,345

90,798

88,955

89,165

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,169,226

$

1,239,342

$

1,111,785

$

1,169,389

$

1,163,269

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Interest and dividend income

Interest and fees on traditional loans

$

12,802

$

12,791

$

13,101

$

13,615

$

13,854

Investment securities

4,275

4,831

3,490

3,297

3,544

Dividends on bank stocks

91

180

175

131

160

Other

26

21

49

13

19

Total interest income

$

17,194

$

17,823

$

16,815

$

17,056

$

17,577

Interest expense

Deposits

6,463

6,235

4,959

5,564

6,312

FHLB & Fed borrowings

550

1,410

1,550

1,223

1,332

Total interest expense

7,013

7,645

6,509

6,787

7,644

Net interest income

10,181

10,178

10,306

10,269

9,933

Provision for loan and lease losses

6

310

7

6

105

Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

10,175

9,868

10,299

10,263

9,828

Noninterest income

Customer service and other fees

284

291

300

470

389

Other income

711

677

807

954

1,138

Gain on sale of securities

2,986

2,709

-

-

858

Total noninterest income

3,981

3,677

1,107

1,424

2,385

Noninterest expense

Employee compensation and benefits

2,838

2,827

2,656

2,611

2,472

Occupancy

538

553

448

492

393

Professional fees

677

330

259

309

122

Other general and administrative

1,629

1,593

1,694

1,437

1,423

Total noninterest expense

5,682

5,303

5,057

4,849

4,410

Net Income Before Taxes

$

8,474

$

8,242

$

6,349

$

6,838

$

7,803

Income Tax Expense

1,934

2,309

1,711

1,526

2,294

Net Income

$

6,540

$

5,933

$

4,638

$

5,312

$

5,509

Income Per Share

$

1.52

$

1.38

$

1.08

$

1.24

$

1.28

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

24.51

$

21.48

$

21.12

$

20.69

$

20.74

WA Shares outstanding

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

$

8,480

$

8,552

$

6,356

$

6,844

$

7,908

Net Interest Margin

3.70

%

3.56

%

3.93

%

3.81

%

3.67

%

Cost of Funds

2.54

%

2.66

%

2.49

%

2.51

%

2.72

%

Efficiency Ratio

50.84

%

47.58

%

44.31

%

41.47

%

38.48

%

Return on Average Assets

2.17

%

2.02

%

1.63

%

1.82

%

1.84

%

Return on Average Equity

26.46

%

25.92

%

20.64

%

23.86

%

25.37

%

Leverage Ratio

11.0

%

9.8

%

10.4

%

9.5

%

9.1

%

Asset Quality:

Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.59

%

0.60

%

0.42

%

0.52

%

0.65

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.39

%

0.37

%

0.29

%

0.35

%

0.45

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

1.47

%

1.49

%

1.42

%

1.38

%

1.37

%

* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.

Criticized loans/assets:

Special mention

$

19,306

$

2,842

$

11,103

$

10,730

$

29,145

Substandard: Accruing

35,447

39,971

19,641

14,911

22,410

Substandard: Nonaccrual

8,281

4,526

3,251

4,142

5,180

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized loans

$

63,034

$

47,339

$

33,995

$

29,782

$

56,735

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized assets

$

63,034

$

47,339

$

33,995

$

29,782

$

56,735

Criticized assets to total assets

5.39

%

3.82

%

3.06

%

2.55

%

4.88

%

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-third-quarter-2025-financial-resul-1092834

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
