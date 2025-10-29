Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net income of $6.5 million ($1.52 per share), a NEW RECORD!

Q3 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $8.5 million.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. See highlights below.

3Q25 Financial Highlights

Net income of $6.5 million ($1.52 per share), a $1.0 million or 19% increase from Q3 2024.

Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11%, 187 BPS increase from Q3 2024.

Non-interest income of $4.0 million, a $1.6 million increase, or a 67% increase from Q3 2024.

Return on assets was 2.17%, a 33 bps improvement from Q3 2024.

Return on equity was 26.46%, a 109 bps improvement from Q3 2024.

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "Another record quarter! The bank's agility and strategic execution have enabled us to capitalize on market opportunities. This quarter, we rolled out enhanced business online and digital banking, which enhanced and modernized our suite of business products and services. We also completed integrations with all major data aggregators, thereby allowing our customers to seamlessly connect their preferred software solutions to their Solera bank accounts. Solera remains committed to growing the business bank by offering cutting-edge products and services to help you run your business effectively. The time is now to move your business to Solera."

Avram Shabanyan, EVP, commented: "Our proactive engagement with provider partners and clients has been instrumental in strengthening Solera Bank's presence in the self-directed space. By visiting our partners and attending key industry events, we're strengthening relationships, expanding collaboration, and reinforcing our commitment to helping clients confidently manage their alternative investments through self-directed retirement accounts. At Solera, we believe our clients should have the freedom to take control of their retirement by investing in alternative assets-empowering them to break free from Wall Street, minimize high brokerage and custodian fees, and grow their retirement accounts."

Cole Kent, Commercial Relationship Manager: "The commercial credit team maintains a high standard of service, fortifying current relationships and expertly navigating customers' ever-more complex financial challenges. Solera continues to prioritize the acquisition of strategic customer-partners, offering them the same dependable banking relationship that current SNB customers have come to trust."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

($000s) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,378 $ 1,969 $ 2,401 $ 1,576 $ 2,193 Federal funds sold 23,900 - - 800 400 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,872 2,963 1,033 148 595 Investment securities, available-for-sale 324,376 422,112 290,397 322,375 317,180 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 3,171 5,004 5,525 7,457 3,204 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross - - 5 20 35 Net PPP loans - - 5 20 35 Traditional loans, gross 764,433 754,518 766,687 792,753 797,516 Allowance for loan and lease losses (11,218 ) (11,219 ) (10,914 ) (10,913 ) (10,912 ) Net traditional loans 753,215 743,299 755,773 781,840 786,604 Premises and equipment, net 36,911 35,128 33,236 33,476 32,289 Accrued interest receivable 8,148 10,244 7,153 7,750 6,940 Bank-owned life insurance 5,223 5,190 5,159 5,127 5,095 Other assets 11,032 13,433 11,103 8,820 8,734 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,169,226 $ 1,239,342 $ 1,111,785 $ 1,169,389 $ 1,163,269 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 452,965 $ 463,861 $ 466,455 $ 484,604 $ 497,661 Interest-bearing demand deposits 88,048 65,761 60,507 54,734 64,606 Savings and money market deposits 121,868 138,964 104,560 100,987 103,118 Time deposits 358,976 436,547 287,378 294,338 353,405 Total deposits 1,021,857 1,105,133 918,900 934,663 1,018,790 Accrued interest payable 1,587 2,528 1,808 2,587 2,618 Short-term borrowings - - 60,191 104,607 13,300 Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 6,392 5,336 6,087 4,576 5,395 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,063,836 1,146,997 1,020,987 1,080,434 1,074,104 Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,793 38,778 38,763 38,748 38,748 Retained earnings 89,549 83,008 77,076 72,455 67,163 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (22,995 ) (29,484 ) (25,084 ) (22,291 ) (16,789 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 105,390 92,345 90,798 88,955 89,165 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,169,226 $ 1,239,342 $ 1,111,785 $ 1,169,389 $ 1,163,269

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 12,802 $ 12,791 $ 13,101 $ 13,615 $ 13,854 Investment securities 4,275 4,831 3,490 3,297 3,544 Dividends on bank stocks 91 180 175 131 160 Other 26 21 49 13 19 Total interest income $ 17,194 $ 17,823 $ 16,815 $ 17,056 $ 17,577 Interest expense Deposits 6,463 6,235 4,959 5,564 6,312 FHLB & Fed borrowings 550 1,410 1,550 1,223 1,332 Total interest expense 7,013 7,645 6,509 6,787 7,644 Net interest income 10,181 10,178 10,306 10,269 9,933 Provision for loan and lease losses 6 310 7 6 105 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 10,175 9,868 10,299 10,263 9,828 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 284 291 300 470 389 Other income 711 677 807 954 1,138 Gain on sale of securities 2,986 2,709 - - 858 Total noninterest income 3,981 3,677 1,107 1,424 2,385 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,838 2,827 2,656 2,611 2,472 Occupancy 538 553 448 492 393 Professional fees 677 330 259 309 122 Other general and administrative 1,629 1,593 1,694 1,437 1,423 Total noninterest expense 5,682 5,303 5,057 4,849 4,410 Net Income Before Taxes $ 8,474 $ 8,242 $ 6,349 $ 6,838 $ 7,803 Income Tax Expense 1,934 2,309 1,711 1,526 2,294 Net Income $ 6,540 $ 5,933 $ 4,638 $ 5,312 $ 5,509 Income Per Share $ 1.52 $ 1.38 $ 1.08 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 24.51 $ 21.48 $ 21.12 $ 20.69 $ 20.74 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 8,480 $ 8,552 $ 6,356 $ 6,844 $ 7,908 Net Interest Margin 3.70 % 3.56 % 3.93 % 3.81 % 3.67 % Cost of Funds 2.54 % 2.66 % 2.49 % 2.51 % 2.72 % Efficiency Ratio 50.84 % 47.58 % 44.31 % 41.47 % 38.48 % Return on Average Assets 2.17 % 2.02 % 1.63 % 1.82 % 1.84 % Return on Average Equity 26.46 % 25.92 % 20.64 % 23.86 % 25.37 % Leverage Ratio 11.0 % 9.8 % 10.4 % 9.5 % 9.1 % Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.42 % 0.52 % 0.65 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.47 % 1.49 % 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.37 % * Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans. Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 19,306 $ 2,842 $ 11,103 $ 10,730 $ 29,145 Substandard: Accruing 35,447 39,971 19,641 14,911 22,410 Substandard: Nonaccrual 8,281 4,526 3,251 4,142 5,180 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 63,034 $ 47,339 $ 33,995 $ 29,782 $ 56,735 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - - - Total criticized assets $ 63,034 $ 47,339 $ 33,995 $ 29,782 $ 56,735 Criticized assets to total assets 5.39 % 3.82 % 3.06 % 2.55 % 4.88 %

