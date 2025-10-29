Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net income of $6.5 million ($1.52 per share), a NEW RECORD!
Q3 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $8.5 million.
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. See highlights below.
3Q25 Financial Highlights
Net income of $6.5 million ($1.52 per share), a $1.0 million or 19% increase from Q3 2024.
Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11%, 187 BPS increase from Q3 2024.
Non-interest income of $4.0 million, a $1.6 million increase, or a 67% increase from Q3 2024.
Return on assets was 2.17%, a 33 bps improvement from Q3 2024.
Return on equity was 26.46%, a 109 bps improvement from Q3 2024.
Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "Another record quarter! The bank's agility and strategic execution have enabled us to capitalize on market opportunities. This quarter, we rolled out enhanced business online and digital banking, which enhanced and modernized our suite of business products and services. We also completed integrations with all major data aggregators, thereby allowing our customers to seamlessly connect their preferred software solutions to their Solera bank accounts. Solera remains committed to growing the business bank by offering cutting-edge products and services to help you run your business effectively. The time is now to move your business to Solera."
Avram Shabanyan, EVP, commented: "Our proactive engagement with provider partners and clients has been instrumental in strengthening Solera Bank's presence in the self-directed space. By visiting our partners and attending key industry events, we're strengthening relationships, expanding collaboration, and reinforcing our commitment to helping clients confidently manage their alternative investments through self-directed retirement accounts. At Solera, we believe our clients should have the freedom to take control of their retirement by investing in alternative assets-empowering them to break free from Wall Street, minimize high brokerage and custodian fees, and grow their retirement accounts."
Cole Kent, Commercial Relationship Manager: "The commercial credit team maintains a high standard of service, fortifying current relationships and expertly navigating customers' ever-more complex financial challenges. Solera continues to prioritize the acquisition of strategic customer-partners, offering them the same dependable banking relationship that current SNB customers have come to trust."
About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
($000s)
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,378
$
1,969
$
2,401
$
1,576
$
2,193
Federal funds sold
23,900
-
-
800
400
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,872
2,963
1,033
148
595
Investment securities, available-for-sale
324,376
422,112
290,397
322,375
317,180
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
3,171
5,004
5,525
7,457
3,204
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross
-
-
5
20
35
Net PPP loans
-
-
5
20
35
Traditional loans, gross
764,433
754,518
766,687
792,753
797,516
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(11,218
)
(11,219
)
(10,914
)
(10,913
)
(10,912
)
Net traditional loans
753,215
743,299
755,773
781,840
786,604
Premises and equipment, net
36,911
35,128
33,236
33,476
32,289
Accrued interest receivable
8,148
10,244
7,153
7,750
6,940
Bank-owned life insurance
5,223
5,190
5,159
5,127
5,095
Other assets
11,032
13,433
11,103
8,820
8,734
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,169,226
$
1,239,342
$
1,111,785
$
1,169,389
$
1,163,269
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
452,965
$
463,861
$
466,455
$
484,604
$
497,661
Interest-bearing demand deposits
88,048
65,761
60,507
54,734
64,606
Savings and money market deposits
121,868
138,964
104,560
100,987
103,118
Time deposits
358,976
436,547
287,378
294,338
353,405
Total deposits
1,021,857
1,105,133
918,900
934,663
1,018,790
Accrued interest payable
1,587
2,528
1,808
2,587
2,618
Short-term borrowings
-
-
60,191
104,607
13,300
Long-term FHLB borrowings
34,000
34,000
34,000
34,000
34,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
6,392
5,336
6,087
4,576
5,395
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,063,836
1,146,997
1,020,987
1,080,434
1,074,104
Common stock
43
43
43
43
43
Additional paid-in capital
38,793
38,778
38,763
38,748
38,748
Retained earnings
89,549
83,008
77,076
72,455
67,163
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
(22,995
)
(29,484
)
(25,084
)
(22,291
)
(16,789
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
105,390
92,345
90,798
88,955
89,165
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,169,226
$
1,239,342
$
1,111,785
$
1,169,389
$
1,163,269
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on traditional loans
$
12,802
$
12,791
$
13,101
$
13,615
$
13,854
Investment securities
4,275
4,831
3,490
3,297
3,544
Dividends on bank stocks
91
180
175
131
160
Other
26
21
49
13
19
Total interest income
$
17,194
$
17,823
$
16,815
$
17,056
$
17,577
Interest expense
Deposits
6,463
6,235
4,959
5,564
6,312
FHLB & Fed borrowings
550
1,410
1,550
1,223
1,332
Total interest expense
7,013
7,645
6,509
6,787
7,644
Net interest income
10,181
10,178
10,306
10,269
9,933
Provision for loan and lease losses
6
310
7
6
105
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
10,175
9,868
10,299
10,263
9,828
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
284
291
300
470
389
Other income
711
677
807
954
1,138
Gain on sale of securities
2,986
2,709
-
-
858
Total noninterest income
3,981
3,677
1,107
1,424
2,385
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
2,838
2,827
2,656
2,611
2,472
Occupancy
538
553
448
492
393
Professional fees
677
330
259
309
122
Other general and administrative
1,629
1,593
1,694
1,437
1,423
Total noninterest expense
5,682
5,303
5,057
4,849
4,410
Net Income Before Taxes
$
8,474
$
8,242
$
6,349
$
6,838
$
7,803
Income Tax Expense
1,934
2,309
1,711
1,526
2,294
Net Income
$
6,540
$
5,933
$
4,638
$
5,312
$
5,509
Income Per Share
$
1.52
$
1.38
$
1.08
$
1.24
$
1.28
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
24.51
$
21.48
$
21.12
$
20.69
$
20.74
WA Shares outstanding
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
$
8,480
$
8,552
$
6,356
$
6,844
$
7,908
Net Interest Margin
3.70
%
3.56
%
3.93
%
3.81
%
3.67
%
Cost of Funds
2.54
%
2.66
%
2.49
%
2.51
%
2.72
%
Efficiency Ratio
50.84
%
47.58
%
44.31
%
41.47
%
38.48
%
Return on Average Assets
2.17
%
2.02
%
1.63
%
1.82
%
1.84
%
Return on Average Equity
26.46
%
25.92
%
20.64
%
23.86
%
25.37
%
Leverage Ratio
11.0
%
9.8
%
10.4
%
9.5
%
9.1
%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
0.59
%
0.60
%
0.42
%
0.52
%
0.65
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.39
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
0.35
%
0.45
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
1.47
%
1.49
%
1.42
%
1.38
%
1.37
%
* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
$
19,306
$
2,842
$
11,103
$
10,730
$
29,145
Substandard: Accruing
35,447
39,971
19,641
14,911
22,410
Substandard: Nonaccrual
8,281
4,526
3,251
4,142
5,180
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized loans
$
63,034
$
47,339
$
33,995
$
29,782
$
56,735
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Investment securities
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized assets
$
63,034
$
47,339
$
33,995
$
29,782
$
56,735
Criticized assets to total assets
5.39
%
3.82
%
3.06
%
2.55
%
4.88
%
