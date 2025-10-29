Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - A novel executive education program from Ivey Business School and the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is setting a new standard in strategic governance leadership. The Ivey-GPC Governance Leadership Program is designed for the senior governance professionals, executives, and directors reshaping how modern boards navigate in an increasingly complex global landscape.

Against tough economic headwinds, geopolitical volatility, and rising stakeholder expectations, boards are under growing pressure to move beyond oversight and into real-time strategy. Governance professionals are stepping up, not just as process stewards, but as critical enablers of alignment, judgment, and foresight. The program helps them lead in that space, building the capacity to navigate disruption, guide board dynamics, and translate complexity into clarity.

"This program reflects Ivey's deep commitment to developing leaders who can thrive in complexity. By bringing governance professionals together in a highly interactive, case-based environment, we're pushing them to challenge assumptions, build critical judgment, and grow as strategic partners to boards and executive teams. It's leadership development at the highest level, and exactly what today's governance landscape demands."

Delivered over four in-person days at Ivey's Toronto campus, the program creates an intensive, hands-on environment grounded in Ivey's renowned case method and real-world complexity. Participants work through high-stakes governance challenges-emergent crises, strategic pivots, and stakeholder tensions-alongside a cohort of peers committed to elevating how boards lead.

Through applied sessions and faculty-led cases, participants will build the capacity to:

Structure board deliberations that balance oversight, alignment, and accountability

Navigate stakeholder dynamics across management, boards, and external pressures

Translate emerging risks - like AI, ESG, or public trust - into actionable governance strategy

Lead with judgment, character, and clarity under pressure

"Governance professionals are no longer behind the scenes. They are at the heart of strategic decision-making. This program was built for that reality. By partnering with Ivey, we are giving our members and the C-suite community, access to the kind of leadership development that prepares them to guide, influence, and elevate governance outcomes. It is more than a program. Building on the strength of the GPC.D designation, this experience brings together a national community committed to shaping the future of governance."

- Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada

This initiative reflects Ivey's broader commitment to shaping the future of governance in Canada and beyond. It brings together Ivey's world-class faculty, seasoned board directors, and governance experts to explore what leadership looks like in the face of real-world complexity. Built on decades of case-based learning and deep research in leadership character and decision-making, this program reinforces Canada's reputation for governance excellence while preparing leaders for what comes next.

"At Ivey Executive Education, we're creating the space for leaders to challenge their assumptions, sharpen their thinking, and build the kind of judgment that strong governance demands. This program brings together world-class faculty, experienced directors, and real-world complexity in a way that's immersive, rigorous, and deeply reflective. It's part of our broader commitment to advancing governance in Canada by shaping the people who drive practical boardroom outcomes."

- Bryan Benjamin, Executive Director, Ivey Executive Education

The program is open to senior governance professionals, executive leaders, board directors, and board-facing advisors who are ready to expand their influence and impact. This experience is ideal for those who have already mastered the technical side of governance (such as GPC.D graduates and Ivey alumni in executive roles) and are looking to lead at an elevated strategic level.

About the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC)

Governance Professionals of Canada is the leading voice for governance professionals nationwide, advancing best practices, professional development, and excellence in governance since 1994. GPC empowers its members with the tools, education, and community to support good governance across all sectors.

About Ivey Business School

Ivey Business School at Western University is Canada's leading provider of case-based business education. Renowned for its world-class case writing and teaching methodology, Ivey is one of the world's largest producer of original business cases in the world. Ivey's programs-including its top-ranked Executive Education offerings-prepare leaders to meet the demands of a complex, dynamic world with competence, character, and commitment.

For more information about the program and upcoming announcements, visit go.ivey.ca/gplp.

