Northern Electricity Supply Co. has invited bids for rooftop systems totaling 72.36 MW to be installed on nearly 1,900 public buildings under the National Rooftop Solar Programme 2025.Bangladesh's Northern Electricity Supply Co. (NESCO) has issued tenders for the development of 72.36 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar capacity across the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. D M Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, NESCO's superintending engineer, said bidders should assess the rooftop conditions, communication access, and available space before submitting proposals, as the sites are located in rural areas. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...