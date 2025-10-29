Starr set to become ninth-largest Lloyd's agency

Starr, a global investment and insurance organization, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IQUW Group. The acquisition of IQUW Group will expand the classes of business that Starr underwrites and will position the combined company for growth across a broader range of global market segments. As a result of the acquisition, Starr's managing agency is set to become the ninth-largest agency operating at Lloyd's.

IQUW Group has gross written premiums (GWP) of approximately $1.9 billion and includes two Lloyd's syndicates: IQUW, a specialty (re)insurer that operates across multiple specialty lines and ERS, the U.K.'s largest motor insurer at Lloyd's, as well as IQUW Re Bermuda, its Bermuda-based reinsurance platform. The acquisition will bring together Starr's specialty insurance and reinsurance capabilities with IQUW Group's strong market presence and complementary portfolio, creating one of the most diversified platforms at Lloyd's.

Outside of the Lloyd's market, Starr writes commercial non-life insurance globally, with coverage in over 170 countries across 6 continents. Following completion of the transaction, Peter Bilsby, IQUW Group's chief executive officer, will lead Starr's international business, working closely with Stuart Scott, Starr's president of U.K. and EME, and José Ribeiro, Starr's president for APAC and LATAM.

"This strategic acquisition of IQUW Group is about diversification and a focus on underwriting profitability, consistent with our own. The combination of our companies will give us a larger footprint in the London market and result in a stronger organization," said Jeff Greenberg, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Starr. "We have known and respected Pete Bilsby for a number of years. He has built an exceptional team, and I am delighted that he will lead our international business."

Steve Blakey, president and chief executive officer of Starr Insurance Holdings, commented: "Through this transaction, we are significantly expanding our presence in Bermuda, U.K. retail motor, and London wholesale, the most important wholesale market globally. With limited overlap between the two organizations, the addition of IQUW Group means we will be able to serve more clients and brokers in more specialist classes and market segments."

Peter Bilsby, chief executive officer of IQUW Group said: "I cannot think of a better new home for IQUW Group than with Starr. When we launched IQUW, our vision was to bring together market-leading talent with technology and data analytics to enhance service and decision-making for our brokers and (re)insureds. I am very grateful for Aquiline's and Abry's support over the years, and I am immensely proud that we have delivered on our vision. Being part of Starr will enable us to scale up our specialist products, and our tech and data capabilities will be of benefit to the wider Starr group. I am incredibly excited for this next chapter and what we can achieve together."

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Until the deal closes, both companies will continue to operate independently. Terms of the transaction have not been publicly disclosed.

BofA Securities served as financial adviser to Starr, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP served as legal adviser. Evercore Partners International LLP and J.P. Morgan Securities served as financial advisers to IQUW, and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP served as legal adviser.

About Starr

Starr is the marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading global investment and insurance organization with a presence on six continents. Through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland, and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong).

About IQUW Group

IQUW Group is a specialty insurance and reinsurance business that combines data and analytics with underwriting expertise. The IQUW Group operates through IQUW, IQUW Re Bermuda and ERS, offering a diversified (re)insurance portfolio across specialty, property, and motor lines. IQUW Group's businesses use data intelligently, to make fast, informed decisions and to deliver better outcomes for brokers and clients. IQUW Syndicate 1856, underwrites a range of specialty and property classes at Lloyd's, combining expert insight with technology led decision making. IQUW Re Bermuda provides reinsurance solutions through a disciplined, analytical approach and has an A- rating from AM Best. ERS, Syndicate 218 at Lloyd's, is the UK's largest specialist motor insurer, offering insurance solutions across a diverse range of vehicles and drivers, from classic and performance cars to commercial and specialist risks. For more information, visit www.iquwgroup.com

