Criptovaluta.it announces participation in CCCC Lisbon 2025, strengthening international crypto media presence

Leading Italian cryptocurrency publication brings delegation to exclusive Crypto Content Creators Campus, featuring CEO Alessio Ippolito, SEO Expert Francesco Galella, and official mascot Crypto Buddy

FRASCATI, Italy, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criptovaluta.it®, Italy's premier cryptocurrency news and information platform, today announced its participation in the upcoming Crypto Content Creators Campus (CCCC) in Lisbon, Portugal, scheduled for Nov. 14-16, 2025. The company will send a special delegation including CEO and Founder Alessio Ippolito, SEO Expert and Head of Review Team Francesco Galella, and the publication's official mascot, Crypto Buddy.

The CCCC has established itself as one of the world's most prestigious cryptocurrency industry events, bringing together leading content creators, influencers, industry experts, and blockchain company representatives. Following successful editions in Dubai (November 2024) and Bali (April 2025), the Lisbon event will focus on "Monetization in the Web3 Era" featuring arcade-style quests, interactive challenges, and live participation mechanics.

The event will feature world-class speakers including Dr. Maye Musk, model and bestselling author; Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily), who has millions of followers worldwide; Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit; and industry leaders Nick Tran, Musa Tariq, Philippe Ben Mohamed, and Sergej Loiter. Programming will cover topics including gated content, creator DAOs, affiliate ecosystems, and gamified participation models.

"Participating in CCCC Lisbon represents a fundamental milestone in Criptovaluta.it's international expansion strategy for 2026-2027," said Alessio Ippolito, CEO and Founder of Criptovaluta.it. "Following our successful experience at the Dubai edition, we're thrilled to return with an expanded delegation, including our beloved mascot Crypto Buddy, who has become a viral sensation on our TikTok channel. This event offers unparalleled networking opportunities with the global crypto community and aligns perfectly with our mission to make cryptocurrency accessible and understandable for everyone."

Criptovaluta.it attended the inaugural CCCC Dubai edition in November 2024, where Ippolito and Chief Editor Gianluca Grossi connected with key industry players. The company was unable to attend the Bali edition due to prior commitments. For the Lisbon event, the publication has prepared custom embroidered merchandise for the delegation and staff members, who will continue providing 24/7 market coverage from the company's Italian offices.

The company's participation is sponsored by Bybit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and strategic partner. "We're extremely grateful to Bybit for making our participation possible," Ippolito added. "They're not just a sponsor but a true ally in our growth journey. We look forward to reconnecting with the entire Bybit team and our longtime friends from the Italian and international crypto community."

The CCCC participation supports Criptovaluta.it's broader international expansion strategy, which includes publishing English-language video content on TikTok and YouTube. Early tests have shown encouraging results, with the publication's multi-channel approach combining high-quality written content with an increasingly strong video presence reaching new international audience segments.

Crypto Buddy, the publication's official mascot and star of Criptovaluta.it's community TikTok account ( https://www.tiktok.com/@criptovaluta.it ), announced the Lisbon participation via a tweet on the company's official X profile, which was subsequently reposted by CCCC's official account. The character has gained significant traction among the crypto community as the protagonist of numerous articles and viral social media content, establishing a strong connection with the platform's audience across multiple channels.

**About Criptovaluta.it** Criptovaluta.it® is Italy's leading cryptocurrency news and information platform, providing comprehensive coverage of blockchain technology, digital assets, and Web3 developments. Published by ALESSIO IPPOLITO SRL and founded by CEO Alessio Ippolito, the platform delivers 24/7 market analysis, expert reviews, educational content, and breaking news to Italian and international audiences. The publication maintains a multi-channel presence across its website, YouTube, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), with a growing focus on English-language content as part of its 2026-2027 international expansion strategy. For more information, visit [www.criptovaluta.it] . **About CCCC** The Crypto Content Creators Campus (CCCC) is a premier global event series connecting cryptocurrency content creators, influencers, industry experts, and blockchain company representatives. The event provides exclusive networking opportunities, educational programming, and strategic collaboration platforms for professionals shaping the future of Web3 and digital asset adoption. For more information, visit [www.cccc.buzz](https://www.cccc.buzz/en) .

