Cloud9 Esports: Cloud9 and JetBrains Partner to Shape the Future of AI Innovation in Gaming

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Cloud9, a premier global esports organization, is proud to announce its new partnership with JetBrains, the creator of intelligent software development tools trusted by more than 15 million users and 88 Fortune Global Top 100 companies. As the Official AI-powered coding partner of Cloud9, JetBrains will support the organization across content creation, events, a Hackathon, and all competition divisions, particularly League of Legends, VALORANT, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty, while also contributing to future competitive initiatives and projects.

"At Cloud9, we're driven by a simple but powerful goal: to inspire and connect gamers everywhere. Our new collaboration with JetBrains strengthens that mission by giving our community direct access to world-class developer tools and expertise," commented Jonathan Tran, President of Cloud9. "Together we're exploring how AI can enhance everything from high-performance data analysis to richer fan experiences, setting a new benchmark for what an esports organization can achieve. This isn't just another sponsorship, it's a working model of how technology and esports can come together to spark innovation, creativity, and opportunity. By opening the JetBrains ecosystem to our millions of fans, creators, and aspiring engineers, we're empowering the next generation not just to play, but to build."

JetBrains, recognized worldwide for its intelligent software development products, is now bringing its AI expertise into competitive gaming to help shape the future of esports. Founded in 2000, JetBrains is best known for its suite of intelligent IDEs (Integrated Development Environments), coding agent Junie, productivity tools, and advanced AI solutions that streamline workflows across industries.

Through this partnership, Cloud9 and JetBrains aim to boost visibility among gaming-focused developers and build cultural relevance within the esports ecosystem. Looking ahead to 2026, fans can expect engaging content that demonstrates how JetBrains' tools contribute to Cloud9's success. At the core of this collaboration is Junie, JetBrains' flagship AI coding agent, which demonstrates how AI can enhance creativity and performance across Cloud9. Complementing this, the partnership will feature a Hackathon - a fun, fast-paced event where coding enthusiasts and creative minds come together to build cool projects, solve challenges, and push the limits of what AI can do in gaming.

"For over 25 years, JetBrains' success has come from our passion for building the best tools for developers - tools that boost productivity, make coding enjoyable, and help them turn ideas into reality. Developers have always been at the heart of everything we do, which is why we're thrilled to partner with Cloud9 to bring our best-in-class, AI-powered programming tools to the next generation of talented builders," shared Yulia Anfilova, VP of Marketing at JetBrains. "This collaboration connects the fast-paced worlds of competitive esports and software development, both pioneered by ingenuity and breakthrough talent."

"As a former data scientist and longtime user of JetBrains products, I've seen firsthand how their AI-powered tools redefine what's possible in software and game development. Partnering with JetBrains is a natural fit for Cloud9; they are our chosen partner in AI software and programming tools to give us a cutting-edge advantage. I'm thrilled to see how their new AI agent, Junie, will help us innovate within esports, and I look forward to seeing the next generation of developers put their skills to the test in our upcoming Hackathon," added Halee Mason, VP of Partnerships & Technology at Cloud9.

Fans and aspiring tech talent will be able to see JetBrains' tools in action and discover how technology supports Cloud9's competitive advantage. To join the journey, follow Cloud9 ( @Cloud9 ) and JetBrains ( @JetBrains ) on social media and explore JetBrains' suite of products at JetBrains.com.

About Cloud9

Founded in 2013, Cloud9 Esports emerged as one of the pioneering esports organizations in North America. Originally rooted in League of Legends, the team quickly gained attention for its competitive prowess and innovative strategies, securing back-to-back LCS victories in Summer 2013 and Spring 2014. Cloud9 Esports's co-founders, Jack and Paullie Etienne, envisioned a top-tier organization that would not only excel in tournaments but also prioritize player welfare and development. Today, Cloud9 Esports stands as a pinnacle of competitive excellence, with achievements including the 2018 Rocket League World Championship, the inaugural Overwatch World Championship, and being the only North American team to secure a CS Major win, among others. As the most successful and recognized organization in the region, Cloud9 has forged a legacy defined by numerous global championships. Our organization continuously strives to captivate the esports community as the most beloved, successful, and iconic force driving esports to new heights.

About JetBrains

JetBrains creates intelligent software development tools trusted by over 15 million users and 88 Fortune Global Top 100 companies. Its lineup of more than 30 products includes award-winning IDEs like IntelliJ IDEA and PyCharm, as well as the JetBrains AI-powered coding assistant, coding agent Junie, Mellum, JetBrains' focal LLM, purpose-built for code-related tasks, and productivity-boosting team tools like YouTrack, Qodana, and TeamCity. JetBrains is also the creator of Kotlin, a cross-platform language used by more than 2.5 million developers a year, worldwide. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has offices around the world. For more information, please visit JetBrains.com .

Contact

For Cloud9

Veronica Cheng

Sr. Marketing Project Manager

press@cloud9.gg

For JetBrains

Margherita Di Cerbo

VP, PR and Communications

press@JetBrains.com

SOURCE: Cloud9 Esports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/cloud9-and-jetbrains-partner-to-shape-the-future-of-ai-innovation-1089582