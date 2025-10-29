Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.10.2025 19:33 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SANCTION OF THE SCHEME BY THE COURT

DJ SANCTION OF THE SCHEME BY THE COURT 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
SANCTION OF THE SCHEME BY THE COURT 
29-Oct-2025 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO 
WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
29 October 2025 
 
RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER 
 
FOR 
 
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 
 
BY 
 
PANDOX IRELAND TUCK LIMITED 
 
A NEWLY-INCORPORATED COMPANY WHOLLY-OWNED BY PANDOX AB AND EIENDOMSSPAR AS 
 
TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 

sanction of the scheme by the court 
 
The boards of Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited ("Bidco") and Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata") are pleased to announce that 
the scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme") to implement the 
unanimously recommended cash acquisition by Bidco of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dalata (other 
than Treasury Shares and Dalata Shares in the beneficial ownership of Bidco) (the "Acquisition") has today been 
sanctioned by the High Court of Ireland. 
 
The Scheme and the Acquisition will become effective on delivery to the Registrar of Companies of the Court Order and 
the minute required by section 86 of the Companies Act 2014 confirming the Reduction of Capital to be effected as part 
of the Scheme and such Reduction of Capital having become effective upon the registration of the Court Order and minute 
by the Registrar of Companies. 
 
Delivery and registration of the Court Order and the minute confirming the Reduction of Capital is expected to occur at 
approximately 9.30 a.m. on 7 November 2025 (the "Effective Date"). 
 
Accordingly, 6 November 2025 is expected to be the last date on which trading of Dalata Shares on Euronext Dublin and 
the London Stock Exchange will occur. Cancellation of the admission of Dalata Shares to trading on the regulated market 
of Euronext Dublin and on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and the listing of Dalata Shares on the Official 
List of Euronext Dublin and the FCA's Official list is expected to occur by 7.00 a.m. on 10 November 2025 (being the 
first business day following the Effective Date). 
 
In accordance with the requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules, all consideration to be paid by Bidco to Scheme 
Shareholders under the terms of the Scheme is expected to be distributed by no later than 21 November 2025. 
 
Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Scheme Document dated 12 
August 2025. All times stated in this announcement are to time in Dublin.   
 
Enquiries 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc                    
 
Dermot Crowley                        
 
Sean McKeon                        +353 1 206 9400 
 
Investor Relations                    investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Rothschild & Co (Financial Adviser to Dalata) 
 
Avi Goldberg 
                             
Sam Green 
                             
Alice Squires 
                           +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 
Nikhil Walia 
 
Joel Barnett 
 
Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker) 
                             
Ben Wright 
                           +44 203 753 3069 
Clayton Bush 
 
Davy (Joint Corporate Broker) 
 
Anthony Farrell                        
 
Orla Cowzer                        +353 1 679 6363 

FTI Consulting (Communications Adviser to Dalata)     +353 86 2314135 
 
Jonathan Neilan                      +353 86 6712702 
 
Declan Kearney                      +44 7768 216607 
 
Edward Bridges                      Dalata@fticonsulting.com 

                             +353 (0)1 667 0400 

Goodbody (Financial Adviser to the Consortium) 
Finbarr Griffin 
Andrew Hackney                        
Cameron Duncan 
Jason Molins 
William Hall 

Pandox 
Liia Nõu                           

Sodali & Co (PR advisor)                   
 
Seán Lawless                       +46 8 506 205 50 
Eavan Gannon 

                             +353 (0) 85 116 7640 
 
                             +353 (0) 87 236 5973

Responsibility statements required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The Directors of Dalata accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The directors of Bidco accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement, other than information relating to Dalata, the Dalata Group and the Dalata Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected to them. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Advisers

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Dalata and for no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata in respect of protections that may be afforded to clients of Rothschild & Co nor for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein. Neither Rothschild & Co nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Rothschild & Co in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein, the Acquisition or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Rothschild & Co as to the contents of this announcement.

J&E Davy ("Davy"), which is authorised and regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland, and in the United Kingdom, Davy is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Davy is acting exclusively for Dalata and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata for providing the protections afforded to clients of Davy or for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg"), which is authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for Dalata and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata for providing the protections afforded to clients of Berenberg for providing advice in connection with any matter referred to herein. Neither Berenberg nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Berenberg in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody") is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and in the United Kingdom, Goodbody is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Goodbody is acting exclusively for the Consortium as financial adviser and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and other matters set out in this announcement and shall not be responsible to anyone other than the Consortium for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goodbody, nor for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition, the content of this announcement or any matter or arrangement referred to herein. Neither Goodbody nor any of its subsidiaries, affiliates or branches owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct, indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Goodbody in connection with this announcement, the Acquisition, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Rules

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2025 14:01 ET (18:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
