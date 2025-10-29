Mobile Game Developers In The United States Can Now Use External Purchase Links In Google Play Titles Following Google's Latest Policy Update

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced that it can now power external purchases for Android developers following Google's policy updates in the United States.

Beginning October 29, 2025, U.S. developers can legally include external purchase links in their Google Play games, ending longstanding exclusivity and paving the way for more flexible, direct-to-consumer monetization strategies.

With this industry-defining change, Xsolla's Buy Button and Web Shop solutions provide immediate, compliant pathways for developers to diversify their mobile commerce, maintain player relationships, and optimize revenue. For more than a decade, Android game developers have been forced to rely on Google Play's in-app billing system for transactions. Today's policy shift marks a turning point as developers can now direct players to secure, web-based checkout flows under their own brand and business logic. Xsolla's Buy Button and Web Shop solutions are built to help developers seamlessly leverage this new flexibility and launch sales outside app store ecosystems.

Xsolla's Web Shop is a full-service, branded e-commerce storefront for selling virtual items, currency, and bundles outside the app store ecosystem. Developers retain ownership of customer data and can leverage marketing tools, loyalty programs, and promotions to build stronger player connections. Together, these solutions allow developers to expand beyond platform constraints while maintaining compliance and player experience integrity.

"Google's update opens the door for developers to finally take control of their mobile commerce," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "With our Buy Button and Web Shop solutions, studios can move fast, connect directly with their players, and keep more of their hard-earned revenue. This is a pivotal step toward a more open and equitable mobile gaming ecosystem."

The ability to add external purchase links in Android games represents one of the most significant shifts in the mobile industry since app stores were introduced. Following Apple's earlier move to open iOS in select regions, this evolution on Android underscores the growing global momentum toward more open mobile ecosystems. For developers, these changes unlock opportunities to build direct-to-consumer relationships, reduce dependency on third-party billing systems, optimize revenue with flexible pricing and global payment options, and deliver better player experiences through custom offers and loyalty rewards. Similar updates are anticipated across the UK, Europe, Japan, and Brazil, signaling a broader industry transition toward greater flexibility and fairness in mobile game monetization.

Xsolla's established global infrastructure spanning payments, tax and compliance, fraud prevention, and player fulfillment positions developers to quickly and securely adopt external purchase strategies.

??Developers ready to take advantage of Google's new policy can get started today with Xsolla Buy Button and Xsolla Web Shop, proven, secure solutions built for fast integration and global scalability. Learn how to launch your own direct-to-consumer monetization strategy and take full control of your mobile business at: xsolla.blog/android-dev

