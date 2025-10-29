Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - NCM Investments is proud to announce that the NCM Kipling Funds were nominated in an impressive 14 categories and earned six awards at the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards held in Toronto last night.

The nominations and wins included:

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth

Best 3-year return - 3rd place winner

Best 10-year return

Best 3-year Sharpe ratio - 2nd place winner

Best 5-year Sharpe ratio

Best 10-year Sharpe ratio - 3rd place winner

Best Overall 2025 Canadian hedge Fund

Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend

Best 10-year Sharpe ratio

Kipling Strategic Income

Best 1 year return - 2nd place winner

Best 3 year return

Best 5 year return

Best 3 year Sharpe ratio - 2nd place winner

Best 5 year Sharpe ratio - 2nd place winner

"These nominations and awards are a testament to our team's discipline, process, and commitment to helping advisors deliver better outcomes for their clients," said Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM. "It's especially meaningful to see success across both fixed income and global equity mandates."

A total of 291 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2025 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, 2025 with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

About the Kipling Funds

Kipling Strategic Income is a fixed income 130/30 alternative fund. This structure enables the fund to seek yield, pursue returns and manage risk. This fund provides a steady stream of income through fixed income investing. It focuses on capital preservation while mitigating risk exposure from both an interest rate risk and credit risk perspective.

Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend is a global equity 130/30 alternative fund. This structure enables the fund to hedge risk and potentially reduce downside volatility. This fund focuses on dividend growth, profitability and balance sheet flexibility, emphasizing cash flows to shareholders. It offers geographic and sector diversification beyond the domestic market in areas such as Technology, Health Care, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary.

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth is a global equity 130/30 alternative fund. This structure enables the fund to achieve high active share which is correlated with performance outcomes. Exposure to the world's largest, most diverse, and most liquid equity markets. Emphasizes high growth sectors, such as healthcare and technology. Focuses on companies that can reinvest in opportunities with high rates of return.

About NCM Investments

NCM is MADE FOR ADVICE®. We are an award-winning independent investment manager with an extensive range of actively-managed mutual funds and alternative investments that complement mainstream funds and ETFs. We've been solving the issues facing financial advisors and their clients since 1999 and offer perspectives on topics like performance, fees and risk that might surprise you. We believe that a little creativity can go a long way towards helping Canadians achieve their financial goals, and we work closely with financial advisors who agree.

The Kipling Funds are only available for sale to investors who meet the definition of "accredited investor" as set forth in National Instrument 45- 106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions, or non-individuals who will be investing a minimum of $150,000. Please contact us or consult the offering documents to determine your qualification status. Investors should take note that certain statements in this report about a fund or strategy, including expected future performance, are forward-looking. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what the portfolio manager believes are reasonable assumptions, the portfolio manager cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. NCM Asset Management Ltd. as manager and portfolio manager of the Kipling Funds may engage one or more sub advisors to provide investment management services to certain Funds, including its affiliate, Cumberland Investment Counsel Inc.

