Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Awarded C$5 Million from the Government of Canada to Support Capacity Expansion at its Candiac Facility and Advance One-Pot LFP Commercialization

Highlights

Nano One awarded C$5M contribution from NRCan to scale and commercialize One-Pot LFP

Funding supports planned Candiac expansion, including LFP cathode materials development for ESS, defence, and EV markets

Government-backed support reinforces Canada's role in building LFP supply chain optionality

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company")(TSX:NANO)(OTCQB:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials (CAM), is pleased to announce it has been awarded a C$5 million non-repayable contribution from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) under the Energy Innovation Program to scale production of One-Pot lithium iron phosphate (LFP) CAM and accelerate commercialization.

"The Government of Canada is proud to support Nano One as they scale up their made-in-Canada battery innovation. At a time where the global demand for batteries is surging, their work could not be more important. We are showing the world how to build cleaner, more secure, and more sustainable supply chains. This patented technology, developed here at home, is helping position Canada as a global leader in the next generation of battery materials-proving that Canada can power the world."

- The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

The funding supports Nano One's ongoing work at its Candiac, Québec and Burnaby, British Columbia facilities through March 31, 2027. It will enable the Company to continue developing different product grades of One-Pot LFP to meet performance requirements across energy storage systems, defence, electric vehicles and other applications. Sumitomo Metal Mining is a project partner under this NRCan award and will contribute technical expertise as in-kind support.

The Candiac facility remains Nano One's launch pad for growth and a critical bridge between customer validation, first revenues, and demonstrating the technology in production-intent equipment to support future licensing opportunities. As a demonstration facility, Candiac will also support service revenues generated from licensee operator training, continuous process improvements, and product enhancement.

"This investment strengthens our path to commercialization and reinforces Canada's position as a leader in clean-technology manufacturing," said Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One. "We're grateful to the Government of Canada for its continued support across multiple programs, including this NRCan contribution, which helps us de-risk scale-up, advance customer validation, and create long-term value for our shareholders on our path to commercial operations."

Strengthening North America's Battery Supply Chains

The project builds on existing funding support from the U.S. Department of Defense, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), Investissement Québec (MEIE), and Technoclimat (MELCCFP). It aligns with G7 efforts to build resilient and diversified supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials-reducing reliance on single-country sources and reinforcing North American energy security.

The funding supports the next phase of Nano One's scale-up at its Candiac facility from 200 tpa to a minimum of 800 tpa with the flexibility to reach 1,000+ tpa to meet customer demand. It marks continued progress toward commercializing One-Pot LFP production and building localized capacity in line with government priorities for industrial resilience and supply-chain independence.

The C$5 million contribution covers eligible operating and capital expenditures for scale-up, product-development, and commercialization activities at both facilities-helping position Canada as a strategic and secure supplier of LFP to its allies and partners.

About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is supporting the drive towards energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Production is being piloted and demonstrated in Candiac, Quebec, drawing on the existing plant and decades of commercial lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) manufacturing experience. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit, and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions worldwide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

+1 (604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: receipt of the total amount of announced anticipated funding from the Government of Canada/NRCan; use of proceeds; ongoing product and process improvement and innovations as potential additional revenue opportunities for the Company; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities for acceptance of the Company's product and licensing packages; industry acceleration and demand; successful current and future collaborations that are/may happen with OEMs, miners or others including Sumitomo; the value, functions and intended benefits of the Company's technology and products efforts to build resilient and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials; the development and evolution of Nano One's technology and products for scale up and commercialization; achieving commercial production of LFP; the Company's licensing, supply chain, joint venture strategies, opportunities and potential royalty arrangements; the purpose for expanding the Candiac facilities and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of the Company's plans - which are contingent on capital support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'encouraged', 'projected', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of the total amount of announced anticipated funding from the Government of Canada/NRCan; use of proceeds; ongoing product and process improvement and innovations as potential additional revenue opportunities for the Company; de-risking supply chains for prospective licensees; general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEMs, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on capital sources; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; the Company's efforts to build resilient and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2025, for the year ended December 31, 2024, its MD&A for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

