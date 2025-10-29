SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on October 29, 2025, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026. The filing is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

