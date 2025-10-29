Surrey B.C. Doctor Fully Acquitted: Dr. Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic Promote Value-Based and Precision Medicine

Dr. Bamgbade Was Fully Acquitted in August 2025: Continues to Advance Clinical Research and Precision Healthcare at Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, B.C., Canada, continues its mission to deliver value-based and precision medical care. As a specialist medical and research center, the clinic provides comprehensive care to government-insured patients without charging out-of-pocket costs. The Salem Pain Clinic emphasizes personalized, data-driven approaches to clinical care and contributes to scientific research and medical education.

Led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, a specialist physician with international experience across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and Canada, the Salem Pain Clinic has published numerous peer-reviewed scientific articles. Over the past five years, Dr. Bamgbade and the clinic have published 14 research papers and collaborated extensively in global health research. He is also a research mentor and peer reviewer.

Dr. Bamgbade recently faced two legal challenges, which concluded with full acquittals in August 2025. In each case, the B.C courts found no evidence to support the allegations made against him. Judicial decisions cited inconsistencies, improbabilities, and a lack of corroborating evidence. Dr. Bamgbade was cleared of any wrongdoing in both cases (250356-1 and 358185861-1). All the allegations were ultimately dismissed. Dr. Bamgbade declined plea deals or bargains and maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings.

In August 2025, Dr. Olu Bamgbade and the Salem Pain Clinic published a peer-reviewed article in the SVOA Medical Research journal, titled "Pain Clinic and Societal Safety." The article emphasizes how pain clinics can use judicious medication management to promote public health, safety, and system-wide resilience, including supporting safe driving, workplace readiness, and family stability.

The Salem Pain Clinic continues to provide specialized medication and substance use management services. Their road safety assessments focus on evaluating patients' ability to drive safely while managing chronic pain and medications, and collaborating with transportation authorities. The clinic provides family-centered care by supporting patients and their families in managing chronic pain and substance use, including collaboration with social services, family doctors, and legal partners.

The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic emphasizes workplace reintegration by helping patients return to work through functional assessments, readiness programs, and customized rehabilitation plans. The clinic ensures judicious substance use and pain management through structured programs for opioid tapering, non-pharmacological treatments, and mental health support to reduce medication dependence.

The Salem Pain Clinic partners with insurers, employers, government bodies, and health institutions to align clinical care with risk reduction and public well-being. Their model integrates clinical expertise with public safety goals to create safer and more resilient communities. The clinic remains committed to evidence-based, compassionate precision medicine and advancing healthcare outcomes for individuals and society.

Dr. Bamgbade is an adjunct professor and has authored 46 scientific papers indexed in PubMed. He has collaborated on research with institutions across twenty countries, including Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mozambique, the United States, Rwanda, South Africa, Jamaica, and China. His areas of academic or research interest include precision medicine, healthcare management, rehabilitation, health equity, societal safety, medical technology, and public health.

Media Contact:

Website- Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic

Email- salem.painclinic@gmail.com

Phone- 7786286600

SOURCE: Salem Pain Clinic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/surrey-b.c.-doctor-fully-acquitted-dr.-bamgbade-and-salem-pain-clinic-1093353