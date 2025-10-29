"Whatever It Takes": Action Against Hunger's 2025 Gala Raises Over $2.1 Million in the Fight To End Hunger

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Action Against Hunger

In a year marked by shrinking aid budgets and growing humanitarian fatigue, Action Against Hunger's 2025 Gala stood out as a beacon of compassion and commitment. Under the theme "Whatever It Takes," more than 400 philanthropists, business leaders, and humanitarians, united in New York City to reaffirm their shared resolve to end hunger in our lifetime.

The evening-filled with music, storytelling, and solidarity-raised over $2.1 million for the Standing Strong Against Hunger Campaign. These vital funds will support Action Against Hunger's programs across more than 55 countries, helping us treat and prevent malnutrition through our proven, community-based model that achieves a 90% recovery rate among severely malnourished children.

A Night of Hope

Dr. Charles E. Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger, sparked the evening with good news: there are nearly 100 million fewer children living in extreme poverty than there were a decade ago.

"I wish you could feel the joy - and relief! - that parents feel when we tell them their child will be okay," Owubah said. "So, give yourself permission to feel hopeful."

He gave an overview of a successful climate adaptation project that is improving the lives of farmers in Zambia, an example of what the evening's fundraising efforts can accomplish. "We can create a world where every life is well nourished…if we maintain our belief in what is possible," Owubah concluded.

The night was emceed by Emmy Award-winning journalist Mo Rocca, correspondent of CBS News Sunday Morning. Rocca guided the evening with humor and heart, inspiring guests while highlighting the urgency of Action Against Hunger's mission.

Honoring Changemakers

Alecia Moore (P!nk) received the Humanitarian Award in recognition of her extensive advocacy for children and families. The Grammy Award-winning artist, activist, producer, author, and philanthropist has consistently used her global platform to fight for the most vulnerable.

"When we lift others, we rise too," Moore proclaimed.

Moore has long championed disaster relief and the ongoing fight against hunger. As a UNICEF Ambassador and No Kid Hungry National Champion, Moore defines real leadership, reminding us that art and activism can be stronger together. She has helped raise millions of dollars to promote food security and has put a spotlight on the stories of those too often left unheard.

"I've had mothers teach me more about courage than any stage I've ever stood on. Women who face impossible odds every single day but still find a way to make something from nothing." Moore argued, "They shouldn't have to be heroes to feed their kids."

Moore shared advice given to her by her father: when seeking happiness, help others. "When we feed the hungry, we don't just fill plates; we fill futures; we fill hearts; and we fill our own," she explained. In a heartfelt moment, she passed that advice on to her own kids, who were in attendance. "If you every find yourself searching for meaning or the secret to happiness, look for someone to help. Okay, babies?"

Dancliff Mbura, Advocacy, Communication, and Partnership Manager for Action Against Hunger Kenya, was recognized for his leadership in advancing sustainable, community-driven solutions.

Reflecting on his childhood and career in Kenya, Mbura shared a story that brought the room to silence-the story of Josephine, a mother whose twin daughters, Dipsy and Dirsen, overcame severe malnutrition through Action Against Hunger's programs. With support, Josephine was able to start a business that now supports her family and keeps them healthy long-term.

"This is what your support makes possible," Mbura said. "It's about saving lives and restoring hope."

Navyn Salem, Founder and CEO of Edesia Nutrition, received the Impact Award for producing life-saving therapeutic foods that have reached more than 27 million children around the world.

"There are many problems in this world we cannot solve," Salem said. "Malnutrition is not one of them."

She called for renewed urgency to prevent hunger before it begins. "We shouldn't be saving lives; we should be preventing malnutrition in the first place."

Standing Strong Against Hunger

"We can't change the world in one big dramatic act, but we can change someone's world," said Moore. "With one meal, one donation, one act of care."

By the end of the night, attendees had exceeded the $1.5 million target and raised $2.1 million-a powerful testament to collective action on behalf of the 673 million people who go to bed hungry each night.

Funds from the Standing Strong Against Hunger Campaign will help close urgent funding gaps and sustain programs reaching more than 26 million people annually. And as Mbura reminded the audience, "Behind every statistic is a human story."

At Action Against Hunger, we remain steadfast in our mission to do "Whatever It Takes"-from emergency response on the frontlines to innovative long-term solutions-to end hunger, for everyone, for good.

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

