Sentinel Holdings Ltd Announces the Completed Purchase of OPSEC Protective Services of Lancaster CA

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Sentinel Holdings Ltd is proud to announce the completed asset purchase of OPSEC Specialized Protection a well-established leader in private security and protective operations across the western United States.

This strategic acquisition marks a major milestone in Sentinel's aggressive growth strategy, significantly expanding its footprint and capabilities in both the commercial and government security sectors. The integration of OPSEC's proven operations, workforce, and client relationships will immediately strengthen Sentinel's position as one of the fastest-growing security providers on the West Coast. OPSEC will be merged with our newly acquired subsidiary Sentry Protective service.

As part of the acquisition, Jon Rodenspiel has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sentry Protective Services. With over two decades of leadership in security and risk management, Jon brings unmatched expertise and a forward-looking vision that aligns perfectly with Sentinel's mission to redefine excellence in safety, technology, and service delivery.

"This acquisition represents more than just growth-it's the merging of two forces with shared values of integrity, innovation, and performance," said Kyle Madej, CEO of Sentinel Holdings Ltd. "With Jon at the helm of Sentry, we're confident the brand will continue to deliver exceptional value to clients and drive new opportunities for investors."

The acquisition underscores Sentinel's commitment to aggressive market expansion, operational excellence, and long-term shareholder value. Together, Sentinel Holdings and Sentry Protective Services. We are poised to set a new benchmark for professionalism, reliability, and innovation in the security industry.

Sentinel Holdings Ltd is a diversified security and technology investment company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling high-performing assets across North America. Through strategic growth, operational efficiency, and innovation, Sentinel continues to build one of the most dynamic portfolios in the private security sector serving corporate and municipal sector security markets. In addition to delivering reliable security guard services for property management companies, investment corporations, and municipalities, Sentinel offers property security risk assessments, mobile route patrols, special event security, and disaster support services. The company is pursuing growth opportunities through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

