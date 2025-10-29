DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Postoperative Ileus Market to Advance Moderately During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Owing to the Launch of Novel Therapies | DelveInsight

The postoperative ileus market is expected to witness steady growth driven by the rising volume of abdominal and gastrointestinal surgeries worldwide. Increasing awareness of enhanced recovery protocols and the adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques are also contributing factors. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as ORE-001 (Orexa BV), TU-100 (Tsumura USA), and others, will further propel the market.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Postoperative Ileus Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, postoperative ileus emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Postoperative Ileus Market Summary

The market size for postoperative ileus was found to be USD 3.7 billion in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024.

Leading postoperative ileus companies developing emerging therapies, such as Orexa BV, Tsumura USA, and others, are developing new therapy for postoperative ileus that can be available in the postoperative ileus market in the coming years.

The promising postoperative ileus therapies in clinical trials include ORE-001, TU-100, and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight's analysis, by 2034, among the therapies, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by anti-emetic in the 7MM.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Postoperative Ileus Market

High Clinical and Economic Burden of Postoperative Ileus

Postoperative ileus substantially increases length of stay, readmissions and per-patient hospital costs after abdominal and colorectal surgery, creating a strong financial incentive for hospitals to adopt therapies and pathways that shorten recovery.

Rising Volume of Surgeries and Higher-risk Patient Populations

Global increases in elective and emergency abdominal surgeries, driven by aging populations, rising cancer surgery volumes and expanding access to surgical care, expand the pool of patients at risk for POI and therefore the addressable market.

Launch of Emerging Postoperative Ileus Therapies

The postoperative ileus pipeline remains limited, with only a few mid-stage candidates such as ORE-001 (lidocaine) and TU-100 (Daikenchuto/TJ-100) in Phase II trials, emphasizing slow progress and a constrained innovation landscape.

Postoperative Ileus Market Analysis

The management of postoperative ileus has seen little to no significant innovation over the past two decades. Historically, alvimopan (ENTEREG), a peripherally acting µ-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA), was the only FDA-approved treatment designed to accelerate gastrointestinal recovery after bowel resection. However, with the discontinuation of the branded product, current care now depends on generic medications and standard interventions.

Existing treatments include prokinetic agents such as metoclopramide, which have restricted use due to adverse effects; NSAIDs and opioids; centrally acting opioid antagonists like naloxone, which are constrained by their potential to reverse analgesia; and peripheral opioid antagonists (PAMORAs) like alvimopan and methylnaltrexone, which target opioid effects in the gut, though alvimopan's proven efficacy is tempered by limited accessibility. Antiemetics manage nausea without resolving ileus, while laxatives offer only general symptomatic relief. Intravenous lidocaine can reduce opioid dependence and may serve as an adjunct to promote bowel recovery.

With no active branded therapies available, the postoperative ileus treatment landscape remains narrow but focused on addressing key underlying mechanisms such as impaired gastrointestinal motility and opioid-induced dysfunction. Notably, two Phase II candidates, ORE-001 (Orexa BV) and TU-100 (Tsumura), are progressing through development, with the goal of improving symptom control and overall disease management across the leading markets.

Postoperative Ileus Competitive Landscape

Novel therapies like ORE-001 (Orexa BV), TU-100 (Tsumura USA), and others are currently under development to expand treatment choices.

Orexa BV's ORE-001 is an oral formulation of lidocaine, aimed at enhancing appetite and supporting recovery in conditions like postoperative ileus, anorexia, and malnutrition among elderly patients. The drug is currently being tested in a Phase II clinical trial (NCT05923086) to assess its effectiveness in preventing postoperative ileus.

Tsumura's TU-100, a traditional Japanese herbal medicine, is under active investigation for its potential to aid recovery from postoperative ileus following abdominal surgery. It promotes intestinal motility through neural pathways by enhancing acetylcholine release via serotonergic receptor activation, while also exerting anti-inflammatory effects by reducing neutrophil and macrophage infiltration and improving intestinal blood flow.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the postoperative ileus market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the postoperative ileus market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is Postoperative Ileus?

Postoperative ileus, also known as Postoperative Gastrointestinal Dysfunction (POGD) or paralytic ileus, is a temporary disruption of normal gastrointestinal motility that frequently occurs after surgery, especially abdominal procedures. It is characterized by abdominal bloating and an inability to tolerate oral intake due to reduced gastrointestinal movement in the absence of any mechanical blockage. The condition often involves opportunistic fungal pathogens, which are normally harmless components of the environment or human flora but can become pathogenic when the host's immune defenses are compromised. The most common triggers include abdominal or pelvic surgeries and the administration of opioid painkillers or anesthesia.

Postoperative Ileus Epidemiology Segmentation

The postoperative ileus epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current postoperative ileus patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Gastrointestinal/Abdominal Procedures accounted for approximately 5.68 million cases in 2024, representing a higher number than non-abdominal procedures in the at-risk population for postoperative ileus.

The postoperative ileus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Gastrointestinal/Abdominal Procedures (at-risk population for postoperative Ileus)

Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Ileus

Severity-specific Cases of Postoperative Ileus

Postoperative Ileus Prevention and Treatment Eligible Patient Population

Postoperative Ileus Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Postoperative Ileus Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Postoperative Ileus Market CAGR 1 % Postoperative Ileus Market Size in 2024 USD 3.7 Billion Key Postoperative Ileus Companies Orexa BV, Tsumura USA, and others Key Postoperative Ileus Therapies ORE-001, TU-100, and others

Scope of the Postoperative Ileus Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Postoperative Ileus current marketed and emerging therapies

Postoperative Ileus current marketed and emerging therapies Postoperative Ileus Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Postoperative Ileus Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Postoperative Ileus Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Postoperative Ileus Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Postoperative Ileus Market Key Insights 2 Postoperative Ileus Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Postoperative Ileus 4 Key Events 4.1 Key Transactions and Collaborations 4.2 News Flow 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Postoperative Ileus Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Postoperative Ileus by Therapies in 2024 in the 7MM 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Postoperative Ileus by Therapies in 2034 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Postoperative Ileus Causes and Risk Factors 7.1 Postoperative Ileus Pathophysiology 7.2 Postoperative Ileus Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Postoperative Ileus Diagnosis 7.4 Treatment of Postoperative Ileus 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Gastrointestinal (GI)/Abdominal Procedures (at-risk population for postoperative Ileus) in the 7MM 8.4 Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Ileus in the 7MM 8.5 United States 8.5.1 Total Gastrointestinal (GI)/Abdominal Procedures (at-risk population for postoperative Ileus) in the United States 8.5.2 Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Ileus in the United States 8.5.3 Severity-specific Cases of Postoperative Ileus in the United States 8.5.4 Postoperative Ileus Prevention and Treatment Eligible Patient Population in the United States 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Discontinued FDA-Approved Postoperative Ileus Drugs 10.1 Alvimopan (ENTEREG): Merck 10.1.1 Product Description 10.1.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.1.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.1.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.1.5 Analyst Views 11 Emerging Postoperative Ileus Drugs 11.1 Key Cross 11.2 ORE-001 (oral-lidocaine): Orexa BV 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.4 Analyst Views 11.3 TU-100 (DKT or TJ-100): Tsumura USA 12 Postoperative Ileus Market: 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 The 7MM 12.2.1 Total Market Size of Postoperative Ileus by Country in the 7MM 12.2.2 Market Size of Postoperative Ileus by Therapies in the 7MM 12.3 Postoperative Ileus Market Outlook 12.4 Conjoint analysis 12.5 Key Postoperative Ileus Market Forecast Assumptions 12.6 The United States Postoperative Ileus Market Size 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Postoperative Ileus in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Postoperative Ileus by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Postoperative Ileus Market Size 12.8 Japan Postoperative Ileus Market Size 13 Postoperative Ileus Market Unmet Needs 14 Postoperative Ileus Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on Postoperative Ileus 16 Postoperative Ileus Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Postoperative Ileus 17 Bibliography 18 Postoperative Ileus Market Report Methodology

