Pegasus Resources Inc.: Pegasus Resources Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(OTCID:SLTFF)(FSE:OQS2) ("Pegasus" or the "Company") announces that Noah Komavli has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Following this change, the Board of Directors will consist of three directors.

The Company thanks Mr. Komavli for his contributions and service to Pegasus.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in the United States. The Company's flagship asset, the Jupiter Uranium Project in Utah, is a drill-ready property positioned for resource expansion. With a commitment to strengthening domestic uranium supply, Pegasus is strategically developing its portfolio to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Christian Timmins

President, CEO and Director

Pegasus Resources Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Although Pegasus believes the expectations expressed in such information are reasonable as of the date hereof, such information involves assumptions, risks, and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; the ability to obtain required approvals; changes in applicable laws; risks inherent in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

