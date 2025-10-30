Compassion Center: Local Toy Drive Partnership Unites Charity Hoedown & Operation Warm Heart to Support Air Force Families This Holiday Season

Bring a Toy, Win a Prize: Community Encouraged to Donate at November 15 Event at Paradise Recreation Center Benefiting Nellis & Creech AFB Families as well as underserved populations all across the valley while enjoying live entertainment, comedy, great food and spirits, all for a good cause: Integrative Healthcare, Behavioral and Mental Health and Community Services.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / In a special show of unity this holiday season, Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights Inaugural Charity Hoedown is proud to announce its official partnership with Operation Warm Heart, the nonprofit initiative led by First Sergeants at Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases in Nevada, to raise awareness around needs this holiday season and support those who defend our freedom and rights as Americans.

As part of the collaboration, attendees who bring a new, unwrapped toy worth more than $3 to the Hoedown on Saturday, November 15, 2025, will receive an extra raffle ticket for the chance to win amazing prizes throughout the day.

Operation Warm Heart & the Adopt-a-Family Program

Operation Warm Heart is an all-volunteer, nonprofit program operated by First Sergeants from Nellis and Creech AFB to directly assist Airmen, their families, and base civilians facing financial hardships, emergencies, or seasonal challenges. During the holidays, the program expands to include the Adopt-a-Family Program, providing hand-selected military families with gift cards, meals, toys, and other essential support to ensure they can celebrate with dignity and peace of mind.

"This partnership brings heart to the Hoedown," said James B. Creel, Board Secretary-Treasurer of Compassion Center / CPR. "It's not just about fun and music-it's about honoring our military families and showing up for those who serve."

Event Details

Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights Inaugural Charity Hoedown

Saturday, November 15, 2025

10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

4775 McLeod Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89121 (Paradise Recreation Center)

Admission starts at just $1

Free raffle ticket with toy donation over $3

The Hoedown will feature:

Live music, comedy and entertainment

Emcee Lex LasVegas (Instagram: @lexlasvegas)

Delicious food, spirits and beverage stations

Bounce house and kids' zone

Community resource booths focused on patient rights, healthcare, food security, veterans' services, housing and more

Raffles, giveaways, and prizes all day long

Join the Mission

From the toy drive to the food court, this family-friendly event is built to uplift the Las Vegas community while raising awareness and funds for underserved populations-including patients navigating complex care systems, disabled populations and active-duty military families navigating everyday challenges.

"Bring a toy. Bring your appetite. Bring your heart," added Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, Board President of Compassion Center. "Together we can bring joy to others this holiday season."

Sponsorships and booth spaces are still available!

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, visit www.CoalitionforPatientRights.org/Events or contact sarah.schwefel@compassion-center.org

Don't Stay Home Hungry.

Eat. Dance. Give. Support your neighbors this season.

About the Compassion Center

The Compassion Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing and promoting integrative health and wellness in the local community. Through education, outreach, and support programs, the Compassion Center ensures every individual they touch has access to the tools and resources they need to live healthier, more empowered lives.

To learn more about Compassion Center, please visit: https://compassion-center.org

About the Coalition for Patient Rights

Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) is a nonpartisan, patient-led advocacy network dedicated to ensuring that healthcare policy and practice remain centered on patient safety, access, and dignity. CPR advances reforms that remove barriers to care, protect civil liberties, and align regulation with real-world science-so patients, providers, and communities can thrive.

CPR's Five Pillars

Bring About Regulatory Change - Campaign for state and federal reforms that expand access to high-quality healthcare. Highlight the Inadequacies and Failures of the Current System - Call out restricted treatment choice and other systemic gaps that harm patients. Educate People About the Treatments They Are Given - Increase transparency about what's in medicines and how components may affect the body. Improve the Environment - Advocate for clean water and air as foundations of public health. Safeguard the Use of New Technologies - Ensure healthcare technology and data are used safely, accountably, and for patient benefit.

To learn more about Coalition for Patient Rights, please visit: https://coalitionforpatientrights.org

Important Contacts:

Contact: Sarah Schwefel - Executive Director of Fundraising and Advocacy

Email: sarah.schwefel@compassion-center.org

Phone: 702-350-1874

Events: https://www.coalitionforpatientrights.org/events

Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/compassion-center-coalition-for-patient-rights-innaugural-hoedown

