Marks a pivotal step for advanced nuclear in the U.S., reinforcing energy security and accelerating clean, dispatchable power generation

Program to power AI and industrial growth with reliable, low-carbon baseload while supporting American jobs and communities

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, today congratulated its exclusive global strategic partner, ENTRA1 Energy, on being positioned to receive up to $25 billion in investment capital under the newly signed $550 billion U.S.-Japan Framework Agreement.

The bilateral framework agreement, announced by the White House following a meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo this week, will mobilize up to $550 billion in public- and private-sector investment to expand critical energy infrastructure and strengthen supply chains.

As part of this initiative, ENTRA1 Energy will develop a fleet of power plants utilizing baseload energy sources. The program will serve fast-growing energy demand from AI data centers, manufacturing and national defense, while creating thousands of high-quality American jobs and reinforcing U.S. energy independence.

"We are proud to support ENTRA1 Energy as they take part in this historic agreement between the United States and Japan," said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. "This collaboration underscores the central role of advanced nuclear in powering our economy, strengthening alliances and providing the reliable energy needed for AI, manufacturing and critical infrastructure."

The announcement follows ENTRA1's recently announced landmark agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to develop up to 6 gigawatts of new clean baseload power using NuScale's SMR technology. Together, these initiatives highlight the growing role of advanced nuclear in supporting U.S. reindustrialization, energy security and decarbonization.

Hopkins added: "The U.S.-Japan framework validates the model we've built with ENTRA1-pairing proven, NRC-approved SMR technology with world-class development and asset management expertise. Together, we are accelerating the deployment of clean, baseload power at a scale and speed the world urgently needs."

For additional information, please see the White House announcement: whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/10/28

About NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The NuScale Power Module, the company's groundbreaking SMR technology, is a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

NuScale and ENTRA1 Energy have a global strategic partnership, and ENTRA1 Energy is NuScale's exclusive global strategic partner for commercializing and developing NuScale SMRs. ENTRA1 Energy is the one-stop-shop and single hub for the deployment, financing, investment, development, execution, and/or management of ENTRA1 Energy Plants with NuScale SMRs inside.

To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Xand YouTube

About ENTRA1 Energy

ENTRA1 Energy is an American independent global energy production platform dedicated to increasing energy security by providing safe, reliable, baseload energy. ENTRA1 Energy is led by an executive team of energy, infrastructure, and finance sector veterans drawing on significant experience in the investment, development, and execution of critical infrastructure projects globally. ENTRA1 Energy is focused on producing and selling power by commercializing and deploying American nuclear and natural gas technologies in its power infrastructure assets.

ENTRA1 Energy is NuScale's exclusive global strategic partner, and the two companies have an existing 50/50 joint venture company ENTRA1 NuScale LLC. ENTRA1 Energy holds the global exclusive rights to the commercialization, distribution, and deployment of NuScale's products and services. ENTRA1 Energy is the one-stop-shop and single hub for the deployment, financing, investment, development, execution, and/or management of ENTRA1 Energy Plants with NuScale SMRs inside.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements containing words such as "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans" or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the commercialization of our SMR technology.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the Company's liquidity and ability to raise capital; the Company's ability to receive new contract awards; the potential for cost overruns, project delays or other problems arising from project execution activities; our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, the Company's results may differ materially from its expectations and projections.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Summary of Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The referenced SEC filings are available either publicly or upon request from NuScale's Investor Relations Department at ir@nuscalepower.com. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update the forward-looking statements.

