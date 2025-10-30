TOKYO, Japan, Oct 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today presented the world premiere of the Super-ONE Prototype, a compact EV prototype, at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The Super-ONE Prototype will be on display at the Honda booth throughout the duration of the show (Press days: Oct. 29-30, Public days: Oct. 31-Nov. 9, 2025).With the grand concept defined as "e: Dash BOOSTER," the Super-ONE Prototype was developed as a compact EV designed to transform everyday mobility into an exciting and uplifting experience by adopting a variety of features that make the in-vehicle experience more enjoyable for customers. The name "Super-ONE" represents the aspiration of Honda to create a vehicle that transcends conventional norms and standards ("super") and delivers customer value unique only to Honda ("one and only").In addition to excellent environmental performance and usability for everyday use, the "fun of driving" characteristics unique to Honda were pursued for the Super-ONE Prototype. By adding features designed to stimulate all of the driver's senses to the "joy of driving" realized by sporty driving only small EVs can achieve, the Super-ONE Prototype offers customers an exciting and uplifting driving experience. Leveraging the lightweight platform advanced for N Series models, the Super-ONE Prototype realizes sporty and nimble driving. In addition, its wide stance with extended tread, realized by prominently flared blister fenders, enables a stable and dynamic driving experience.Moreover, Boost Mode, developed exclusively for this model, increases the power output to enable the power unit to fully unleash its performance potential, while also synchronizing the simulated 7-speed transmission and the Active Sound Control system to generate powerful engine sound and sharp gearshift feel, as if driving an engine-powered vehicle with a traditional multi-gear transmission. In Boost Mode, the Super-ONE Prototype stimulates the driver's senses - including visual and auditory senses, as well as a tactile sensation of acceleration and vibration - offering an uplifting EV driving experience.The Super-ONE Prototype has undergone extensive testing on various road surfaces and under diverse climate conditions in Japan, the UK, and other countries across Asia to further enhance its driving performance. In July 2025, the Super EV Concept, the concept model that became the basis for the Super-ONE Prototype, was exhibited and took part in a dynamic run on the iconic hill climb course at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, held in West Sussex, UK. With its powerful driving performance, the Super EV Concept showcased to the world the new possibilities of a new joy of driving unique to Honda EVs.Honda is planning to launch the production model based on the Super-ONE Prototype in Japan starting in 2026, followed by other regions with strong demand for compact EVs, such as the U.K. and various Asian countries*.* The production model is scheduled to be launched under different names depending on the region: Super-ONE in Japan and the Asia & Oceania region; Honda Super-ONE in some of Asia & Oceania countries; Super-N in the U.K.Exterior designThe exterior was designed to realize styling that evokes an uplifting sensation in anticipation of an authentic driving experience. Prominent blister fenders encasing the wide tires emphasize a low and wide stance, expressing a sense of dynamic driving. Moreover, the aerodynamic design developed exclusively for this model - inducing front and rear air ducts - enhances aerodynamic performance while also ensuring efficient cooling. The exterior was perfected by combining practical features that support excellent driving performance, with functional beauty that hints at the driving experience this vehicle can offer.Interior designThe interior was designed to realize a space that heightens anticipation for an excellent driving experience and enables the driver to be fully immersed in driving.The sports seats are designed exclusively for this model and hold the driver firmly in place to secure a stable driving position, while the asymmetric layout of blue surface material adds a playful touch to the interior color coordination. In addition, the horizontal orientation of the instrument panel reduces visual noise and realizes a clear field of vision which will enable the driver to focus more on driving.Boost Mode - driving mode developed exclusively for this modelThe Super-ONE Prototype is equipped with "Boost Mode" developed exclusively for this model to elevate driving into a more exciting experience. Boost Mode increases the power output to enable the power unit to fully unleash its performance potential to realize powerful and sharp acceleration.Moreover, by synchronizing the simulated 7-speed transmission that reproduces the gearshift feel of a traditional multi-gear transmission and the Active Sound Control system that produces and plays a powerful, "virtual" engine sound inside the cabin in accordance with driver input through the accelerator and brake pedals, the Super-ONE Prototype enables the driver to enjoy the feeling as if driving an engine-powered sporty vehicle, while offering the advantage of an EV.Furthermore, the dedicated setting for features such as the triple-gauge cluster and illumination color is available for Boost Mode. The Super-ONE Prototype stimulates the driver's senses - including visual and auditory senses, as well as a tactile sensation of acceleration and vibration - and offers a new "joy of driving" EVs.https://youtu.be/Jxbr3ZrBdmsSource: Honda Motor Co, Ltd