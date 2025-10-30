TOKYO, Japan, Oct 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today presented the world premiere of the prototype of Honda 0 a(alpha) next-generation EV, at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. This prototype model will be on display at the Honda booth throughout the duration of the show (Press days: Oct. 29-30, Public days: Oct. 31-Nov. 9, 2025).The Honda 0 a is being developed as an SUV that will blend beautifully with both urban and natural environments, supporting people's lives in every situation. Following the Honda 0 Saloon and the Honda 0 SUV, introduced at CES 2025 in January of this year, the Honda 0 a will be added to the lineup as a "gateway model" for the world of Honda 0 Series, featuring a refined design and a spacious cabin that offers outstanding occupant comfort.Equipped with technologies that embody the Honda 0 Series development approach - "Thin, Light, and Wise." - the production model of the Honda 0 a is scheduled to go on sales globally, mainly in Japan and India, starting in 2027.Packaging and Exterior DesignBy applying a packaging design based on the "Thin" approach, the styling with a low vehicle height was achieved without compromising ground clearance, creating a thin cabin that still offers a spacious and comfortable space for occupants. The wide stance is expressing stability and dynamic characteristics unique to SUVs.The exterior design features both a sleek and sophisticated body design unique to Honda 0 Series and the original proportion of an SUV. There are screen areas in both the front and rear ends of the vehicle. At the front, components that are conventionally separated - such as the headlights, charging lid and illuminated emblem - are integrated into the screen area. At the rear, the U-shaped lighting that combines the tail lamps, backup lamps and turn signal lamps, accentuates the contour of the rear screen area, achieving a design that is visually and functionally refined.https://youtu.be/DrFL20xK868Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.