TOKYO, Japan, Oct 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Director, President and Representative, Toshihiro Mibe today held a press conference at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.- Following is an overview of his remarks, including support information:- Honda exhibits mobility products and technologies for land, sea, skies and outer space- World premiere of prototype of Honda 0 a, new SUV model for the Honda 0 Series- World premiere of EV OUTLIER Concept, new vision for motorcycles beyond 2030- World premiere of Super-ONE Prototype, compact EV will create excitement and uplifting feeling in people's daily lives- Honda exhibits sustainable rocket used for launch and landing test in June 2025About Japan Mobility Show 2025Honda is a company that has always put its heart and soul into realizing its own dreams. This year, Honda is exhibiting a wide variety of mobility products and technologies for land, sea and skies, and also for outer space. Honda would like visitors to ride and touch these items on display to feel the excitement for the future envisioned by Honda.Next-generation EVs for electrified eraHonda is working toward an ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality for all of its products and corporate activities by 2050. Although the market environment surrounding electrification continues to be uncertain, Honda believes that, in the long run, the shift toward EVs will continue. Therefore, Honda is steadily preparing to deliver attractive EV models in the upcoming electrified era.Honda 0 Series, next-generation EVs of HondaHonda 0 Series is the next-generation series of EVs that Honda will offer by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker and creating new EVs from "zero" based on original ideas. With the unique development approach of "Thin, Light, and Wise.", Honda 0 Series will defy existing conventions that EVs are "thick and heavy" and create completely new value.The prototype of the Honda 0 Saloon, the flagship model of Honda 0 Series, is built on a low-floor platform dedicated to EVs and features both sporty styling with a low vehicle height and a much more spacious cabin space than people would expect from the exterior design.The prototype of the Honda 0 SUV, a mid-size SUV which is the first Honda 0 Series model scheduled for market launch, features a spacious cabin with a clear and unrestricted field of view and great flexibility, realized by applying the unique "Thin, Light, and Wise." development approach to an SUV to further increase the interior space.These models feature ASIMO OS, the original Honda vehicle OS, which will enable continuous advancement of various functions even after the purchase of the vehicle. So, the more the customer uses it, the more personalized the car becomes to offer "ultra-personal optimization" of the customer's mobility experience.Honda 0 a, a new SUV for Honda 0 SeriesHonda is presenting the world premiere of the prototype of the Honda 0 a (alpha), a new SUV model for the Honda 0 Series. Featuring a sleek and sophisticated design unique to Honda 0 Series and original proportions that express the dynamic nature of SUVs, the Honda 0 a, will blend beautifully with both urban and natural environments, supporting people's lives in every situation.By applying packaging design based on the "Thin" approach, styling with a low vehicle height was achieved without compromising ground clearance, creating a thin cabin that still offers a spacious and comfortable space for occupants.Honda is planning to begin global sales of the production model of Honda 0 a, mainly in Japan and India, in 2027. With this "gateway model" to the Honda 0 Series, Honda will strive to offer new value to a greater number of customers around the world.In Japan, three Honda 0 Series models - Honda 0 Saloon, Honda 0 SUV, and Honda 0 a - will go on sale before the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2028.Honda is also presenting the Japan premiere of the Acura RSX Prototype, a next-generation EV model for the Acura brand.The Acura RSX Prototype is the first model to adopt the next-generation EV platform developed independently by Honda. It also features ASIMO OS, the original Honda vehicle OS, which will enable the vehicle to learn the preferences and driving patterns of each customer and realize "ultra-personal optimization" of the mobility experience.EV OUTLIER Concept, a new electric motorcycle model that proposes a new vision for motorcycles beyond 2030Honda is presenting the world premiere of the EV OUTLIER Concept. Not just an extension of existing motorcycles, this concept model proposes a new vision for motorcycles beyond 2030.Taking advantage of the high degree of freedom of the layout unique to electric motorcycles, the EV OUTLIER Concept features in-wheel motors on both the front and rear wheels, achieving dynamic and low-proportion styling. Through electrification, Honda will continue to create unprecedented value with its motorcycles as well.The "joy of driving," the enduring philosophy of HondaWhile preparing for the upcoming electrified era, the pursuit of the "joy of driving" unique to Honda - the sense of oneness the driver feels with the vehicle - will never change regardless of the times or type of powertrain. Honda is offering a wide range of products that enable its customers to experience this "joy of driving," whether they are EV or hybrid models.Super-ONE Prototype, a compact EV that creates excitement and an uplifting feeling in people's daily livesHonda is presenting the world premiere of the Super-ONE Prototype, a compact EV filled with the playful mind of Honda, which will create new excitement and an uplifting feeling in people's daily lives.Leveraging the lightweight platform advanced for N Series models, the Super-ONE Prototype realizes sporty and nimble driving. In addition, its wide stance with extended tread, realized by prominently flared blister fenders, enables a stable and dynamic driving experience.Moreover, it features "Boost Mode" developed exclusively for this model. As the power output increases, engine sound fills the cabin in sync with the feeling of shifting gears, as if driving an engine-powered vehicle. The Super-ONE offers an uplifting driving experience by combining outstanding acceleration unique to EVs and the fun of driving engine-powered vehicles.Starting in 2026, the Super-ONE will be launched first in Japan, followed by other markets with strong demand for compact EVs, such as various Asian countries and the U.K.Prelude, a specialty sports model embodying the unrelenting Honda sports mindsetHonda is also exhibiting the new Prelude, a specialty sports model Honda developed by fully applying an engine and technologies that Honda has perfected over many years, to carry forward the "joy of driving" into the full-fledged electrified era. The development of the new Prelude began with a strong desire to create a model that represents the Honda of today, and it was perfected as a model Honda recommends with absolute confidence.Creating new value through enhanced application of intelligent technologiesHonda is striving to continue offering new value through a variety of mobility products and services. The key element in realizing such new value is the enhanced application of intelligent technologies. As one of the core intelligent technologies, Honda is strengthening the development of its next-generation ADAS.When the driver sets a destination on the navigation system, the ADAS will enable the vehicle to take charge of driving, such as controlling the accelerator and steering wheel, to achieve a comfortable ride to the destination. This function will give the driver peace of mind as if an experienced driver is in charge of driving operations, which will provide confidence even on unfamiliar roads and significantly reduce the burden of driving.Honda is currently testing its next-generation ADAS on public roads in the U.S., making steady progress in development. Starting around 2027, Honda will apply this technology not only to its EVs, but also to hybrid models to offer new value to the greater number of customers through their experience of expanding the freedom of mobility.A wide variety of mobility products and technologies for land, sea, skies and outer spaceIn addition to motorcycle and automobile products and technologies, as a comprehensive mobility company, Honda has been offering a wide range of mobility products for land, sea, and skies. Including power products such as tillers and outboard motors, as well as the HondaJet, a light business jet, Honda is offering a wide variety of mobility products that will help people expand their life's potential.Including next-generation mobility products such as micromobility vehicles that will make last-mile mobility more convenient, and eVTOLs that will make mobility in the skies more accessible for more people, Honda will continue taking on challenges to spread the "joy and freedom of mobility" to more people.And now, Honda has expanded its challenges to outer space.Outer space - Taking on a new frontier with sustainable rocketsThe actual rocket Honda used for the launch and landing test conducted in Hokkaido, Japan in June 2025 is also on display at the Honda booth. Honda is striving to develop environmentally-responsible "sustainable rockets" which will enable the reuse of the rocket as well as the use of renewable fuel.In the testing in June, precise control was applied on the rocket's attitude and speed from takeoff to landing, to achieve the exact rocket behaviors planned.This success was achieved by the collective strength of Honda technologies, including control technologies amassed through automated driving and aircraft development, as well as the passion of each and every Honda associate "at the spot" who kept taking on challenges with determination.Honda rocket research and development has just taken its first step. No matter what difficulties lie ahead, Honda will overcome them by continuing to take on challenges without giving up.ClosingIn line with the Honda Global Brand Slogan - The Power of Dreams - How we move you. - each and every Honda associate with dreams and passion will continue taking on new challenges to carve out the future of Honda and create value only Honda can create.The Honda booth is introducing the future Honda aims to realize through its wide variety of mobility products and technologies, enabling visitors to feel excitement for the future.