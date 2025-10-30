Alaska Energy Metals Corporation: Alaska Energy Metals Announces Closing Of $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement And New Work Program

Highlights:

Alaska Energy Metals has raised $1 million and is now in a strong financial position from which it can execute on its immediate objectives to advance the Nikolai project, Alaska, which contains nickel and other important by-product critical metals. Near term activities include:

Completion of preliminary metallurgical studies to produce metal concentrates.

Commencement of hydrometallurgical studies which if successful would facilitate production of semi-refined and refined metal products on site in Alaska rather than at a foreign smelter.

Permitting for extension and rehabilitation of Nikolai access road and on-site camp.

Internal economic evaluation that will lead to a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Preparations for 2026 field program.

Marketing - increase public and government awareness of the Nikolai project.

CEO: "With U.S. Government Critical Minerals funding increasing significantly for 2026, AEMC is in regular contact with senior officials at all relevant Executive Branch departments and agencies regarding Nikolai's six Critical Minerals"

-NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES-

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Company issued a total of 11,764,705 Units at a price of $0.085 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Common Share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.085 until October 29, 2030.

No finders' fees or finders' securities were paid or issued in connection with the Offering.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Participation by Directors: Tyron Breytenbach, Mario, Vetro, and John (Ian) Stalker, each a Director of the Company (collectively, the "Insiders"), purchased an aggregate of 1,016,057 Units in the Offering for gross proceeds of $86,364.85. The participation by Messrs. Breytenbach, Vetro, and Stalker in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transactions were exempt from minority approval, information circular and formal valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the gross securities issued under the Offering nor the consideration paid by the Insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

AEMC CEO Gregory Beischer commented: "With U.S. Government Critical Minerals funding increasing significantly for 2026, AEMC is in regular contact with senior officials at all relevant Executive Branch departments and agencies regarding our Nikolai deposit. With Nikolai hosting six Critical Minerals - nickel, cobalt, copper, chromium, platinum and palladium, two of which, nickel and cobalt, are Defense Production Act Title III materials deemed to be in shortfall, we are extremely well aligned with the U.S. national security objective of developing long-lived sources of metals and minerals essential to the national economy and national defense."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the following purposes:

Metallurgical Studies. The Company is continuing with its metallurgical work to determine metal recovery rates and flow sheet design for production of various metal concentrates from the Eureka deposit, Nikolai Nickel Project. First results are expected in November. The work is being performed by SGS at their Lakefield Laboratory. Fuse Advisors is providing additional technical support. The Company will also initiate hydrometallurgical studies to determine if concentrates can be treated by these methods. If successful, hydrometallurgical processes might be used to produced semi-refined and refined metal products right on site in Alaska for direct use in the US (as opposed to sending a metal concentrate to an existing, foreign smelter for refining.

Access Road Permitting. The Rainy Creek Mining Road ("RCMR") leads from the paved Richardson Highway. To gain access to the Eureka deposit, the Company wishes to extend the RCMR by approximately nine kilometers, and rehabilitate the existing road, including installation of two temporary bridges. Additionally a large camp will be permitted. Road access for advanced exploration will dramatically decrease costs as work to date has been done by helicopter access.

Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company has initiated a scoping study to evaluate project economics on a high-level basis. The study will determine costs, optimum mining rate, and mining sequence. It is thought that early extraction of the higher-grade, near-surface core zone will have positive economic effects. The work will lead into a subsequent, more rigorous preliminary economic assessment. Fuse Advisors is performing the work.

Marketing. The Company has engaged Apollo Shareholder Relations and Capital Gains Media to increase investor awareness of Alaska Energy Metals and its flagship Nikolai Nickel project in Alaska. The Company awaits the approval of the TSXV for the marketing contracts. Upon approval, marketing campaigns will immediately begin. Details of the marketing contracts were previously provided in a Company press release dated September 30, 2025.

Funds will also be used to develop plans for a 2026 field program and for general corporate purposes,

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Gregory Beischer"

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gregory A. Beischer, President & CEO

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-609-7149

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation statements relating to Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to uncertainty relating to the estimation of mineral resources, regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Alaska Energy Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/alaska-energy-metals-announces-closing-of-1-million-non-brokered-private-placemen-1093433