The Chernov Team, Led by Dennis and Yana Chernov, Join Equity Union Real Estate

Brokerage Expands Footprint Across Los Angeles' Luxury Real Estate Market

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Equity Union Real Estate announced that Dennis and Yana Chernov, along with The Chernov Team have joined its Los Angeles-based brokerage. The team specializes in high-end properties, luxury new construction, and residential real estate from traditional homes and condos.

The Chernov Team - Yana & Dennis Chernov



The Chernov Team is currently ranked #13 in the nation as per RealTrends' The Thousand, also being #5 in California and #2 in Los Angeles based on sales volume. In 2024, the team had record sales of over $329 million and 124 transactions. Dennis Chernov, founder and Executive Realtor for the team, was recently named in the Los Angeles Business Journal's LA500, Leaders of Influence, and its Top 100 Residential Agents of 2025. Chernov and his wife Yana, Head of Operations and Marketing for the team, lead a team of nine agents and a staff of 10 professionals.

"Dennis and Yana have built a highly skilled team of hand-selected agents, marketers, and industry specialists and have grown The Chernov Team to be the highest-ranking and top-performing real estate group in the nation. I'm very proud to welcome them back home," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union. "Dennis is the embodiment of what it is to be an Equity Union agent. He's humble, works hard and is well respected within our community."

The Chernov Team consistently sells over $300 million in sales volume annually, with career sales exceeding $3 billion. This collaboration with Equity Union is designed to build the next-level luxury presence with global syndication and a custom-tailored service to each client.

About Equity Union Real Estate:

One of California's largest real estate brokerages, Equity Union has over 950 agents companywide and sales volume exceeding $3 billion annually. The company was recognized by RealTrends in 2025 in its annual GameChangers list, with 189% transaction growth year-over-year, and having the largest growth nationally across all brands without mergers and acquisitions. In 2025, Equity Union also ranked #2 in sales sides and #4 in volume of all privately held brokerages in the state of California. Headquarters are based in Los Angeles, the company recently expanded this year with a new branch in Calabasas and has a location opening this December in Los Angeles' Westside. Visit EquityUnion.com for more information.

