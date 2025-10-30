Latham & Watkins LLP: Latham & Watkins Names New Partners and Counsel

The annual promotion of associates highlights the firm's depth of talent and strengths in key practice areas and markets around the world.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that 40 associates have been elected to the partnership and another 56 associates have been promoted to the role of counsel, effective January 1, 2026. The associate promotions announced today follow the election of 19 counsel to the partnership earlier this year.

"Today is an important and exciting day for our firm as we recognize and celebrate an amazing group of lawyers, welcoming them as partners and counsel. I am extremely proud of them," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins. "They have contributed significantly to the growth, success, and culture of Latham, and their promotions highlight the incredible depth of talent we have at our firm. Each lawyer embodies our hallmark values of teamwork, dedication, and exceptional client service - and each is committed to our shared pursuit of excellence in delivering outstanding results for our clients."

"This milestone recognizes the talent and skills of the attorneys being promoted. And this robust class reflects the value we place on building client teams and cultivating the best legal talent in the industry," added partner Michelle Carpenter, Chair of the firm's Associates Committee. A signature Latham tradition, the Associates Committee consists of both partners and associates who collaborate on key responsibilities, including recommending promotions to partner and counsel each year.

The 40 associates elected to the partnership are:

EUROPE

Brett Carr (London) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. He advises payment service providers, payment system operators, stablecoin and electronic money issuers, technology companies, fintech investors, and lenders on regulatory issues at the intersection of payments, lending, and digital assets.

Michael Colle (Paris) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He advises private equity firms, their portfolio companies, and corporates on a range of M&A and private equity transactions, hybrid capital, and initial public offerings (IPOs) across industries.

Chris Cox (London) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He represents sponsors, fund vehicles, and corporates on acquisitions, exits, and majority and minority investments across asset classes, with a focus on real estate and infrastructure.

Calum Docherty (London) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice. He advises clients on technology and data issues, with a focus on data protection and information law, artificial intelligence, digital regulation, product counselling, incident response, and multijurisdictional regulatory compliance and investigations.

Tamryn Gallagher (London) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. She advises private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies, and corporate borrowers on a wide range of financings, including domestic and cross-border acquisition and leveraged financings, bridge financings, refinancings, restructurings, and other secured lending transactions.

Jonathan Ritson-Candler (London) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. He advises financial institutions and market infrastructure providers on UK and cross-border financial regulatory issues, including legal and regulatory risk management, asset management and financial institution M&A, and compliance with UK and European regulatory matters.

Harriet Stephenson (London) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises corporates and investors on cross-border transactions and events across the corporate life cycle, including UK and international M&A transactions, public takeovers, board advice in takeover situations, joint ventures, corporate reorganizations, and corporate law and governance matters.

Andrea Stincardini (Milan) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He represents private equity funds, their portfolio companies, and Italian corporations in M&A, joint venture, private equity, divestiture, strategic commercial contracts, corporate governance, and venture capital transactions.

Julie Van der Meersche (London) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. She represents private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies, and corporate borrowers in cross-border debt finance transactions, including leveraged buyouts, refinancings, restructurings, and other secured lending transactions at every level of the capital structure.

Dominik Waldvogel (Frankfurt) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He advises private equity and other financial investors as well as corporates on German and cross-border M&A transactions across industries.

UNITED STATES

Shane Alexander (Los Angeles) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He represents private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers in complex domestic and cross-border financing transactions, including syndicated and private credit financings, acquisition and carve-out financings, asset-based and cash flow facilities, liability management transactions, debt restructurings, and workouts.

Savannah Burgoyne (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. She advises institutional and individual clients on government and internal investigations and regulatory and compliance matters, including enforcement, compliance, and litigation involving the FCPA, Bank Secrecy Act, securities laws, anti-kickback statutes, and federal civil rights laws, as well as in response to congressional inquiries.

Shannon Cheng (Orange County) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises public and private companies in the technology, healthcare and life sciences, and aerospace industries on M&A transactions and corporate governance matters.

Shanta Chirravuri (New York) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises private equity funds, their portfolio companies, and other strategic investors on M&A, dispositions, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, carve-outs, and general corporate matters.

Michael Cromer (New York) is a member of the Real Estate Practice. He represents banks and institutional investors in commercial real estate financings and transactions across asset classes, including with respect to construction loans, mezzanine financings, workouts, and restructurings.

Abigail Friedman (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice. She advises public and private companies, partnerships, investors, and financial institutions on transactional tax matters, particularly those involving strategic cross-border and private equity M&A, capital markets offerings, and financing transactions.

Daniel Gherardi (Bay Area) is a member of the Securities and M&A Litigation Practice. He represents and advises public and private companies, executives, and boards of directors in securities class actions, shareholder derivative litigation, contract disputes, government investigations, and other complex litigation matters.

Ryan Gold (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. He represents corporate, private equity, and banking clients on capital markets, securities, and corporate governance matters, with a focus on equity-linked securities offerings, complex corporate financings, and debt and capital restructuring transactions.

Brad Guest (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He represents private equity firms and their portfolio companies, as well as private and public companies, in mergers, acquisitions and other complex domestic and cross-border business transactions, including leveraged buyouts, carve-outs, add-on transactions, divestitures, restructurings, and controlling and minority investments, as well as general corporate and governance matters.

Robin Gushman (Bay Area) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. She represents public and private companies in antitrust litigation, government investigations, and complex commercial disputes, including consumer class actions and matters involving monopolization, conspiracy, unfair competition, and merger-related claims.

Alisa Hand (New York) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. She advises companies, sponsors, and executives on employee benefits and executive compensation matters, including employment agreements, severance agreements, and equity-based and other incentive compensation arrangements, as well as compensation and benefits issues in corporate transactions.

Mike Hart-Slattery (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Investment Funds Practice. He advises private equity sponsors, sovereign wealth funds, and investment advisers on SEC regulation, M&A involving asset managers, fund formation, management team spinouts, minority stake investments, and cross-border regulatory matters.

Clayton Heery (Houston) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He advises public and private companies, boards of directors, and senior management across a range of M&A, capital markets, corporate governance, and other strategic transactions in a variety of industries, with a particular focus on energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Deborah Hinck (Boston) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice. She advises clients on intellectual property, privacy, and data security matters, including the IP, technology, and data privacy aspects of commercial contracts, licensing agreements, M&A, commercial transactions, and capital markets financings, with a focus on AI, digital health, and technology transactions.

Christian Hollweg (San Diego) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. He advises emerging growth companies and venture capital investors on transactional and operational matters throughout the company life cycle, including formation and structuring, equity and debt financings, corporate governance, and exit strategies.

David Johnson (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. He represents clients in antitrust trials, private antitrust litigation, and government antitrust investigations, including trials and litigation regarding business mergers, claims of anticompetitive conduct, and monopolization.

Sandy Kugbei (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. He advises issuers and investment banking firms on domestic and cross-border capital markets transactions, including IPOs, direct listings, follow-on equity offerings, and investment grade and high-yield debt offerings, and on general corporate and US securities law matters.

Lauren Lefcoe (Bay Area) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She represents publicly traded and privately held companies at all stages on M&A, dispositions, carve-outs, controlling and minority investments, and other strategic corporate transactions across a range of industries, with a particular focus on the technology and life sciences sectors.

Anne Malinee (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. She represents individuals, private equity firms, and public companies as both plaintiffs and defendants in business disputes involving breach of contract, copyright infringement, unfair competition, trademark infringement, fraud, trade secret misappropriation, restrictive covenant violations, and equitable claims.

Kaj Nielsen (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. He represents issuers and underwriters in equity and debt capital markets transactions, including IPOs, public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, and other corporate finance transactions.

Samuel Niles (Boston) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. He advises boards of directors, management teams, and financial institutions on corporate, securities, and finance matters, including IPOs, equity and equity-linked public offerings, PIPEs, and at-the-market offerings, as well as emerging company venture financing, corporate governance, and strategic matters, with a focus on the life sciences and technology industries.

Alice Parker (Houston) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She represents energy companies, private equity funds and their portfolio companies, and private capital clients in private M&A transactions, joint ventures, and commercial agreements, with a particular focus on the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Harris (Hai) Pham (Los Angeles) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He represents banks, direct lenders, and corporate borrowers on a range of complex financing transactions, including acquisition financings, recurring-revenue based financings, cross-border transactions, and restructurings.

Nathan Sandals (Boston) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. He represents companies in commercial litigation arising from corporate transactions, consumer class actions, founder disputes, False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute claims, and insurance coverage disputes, with a focus on the life sciences and technology sectors.

Will Schildknecht (Los Angeles) is a member of the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice. He advises companies on managing risk in the development of innovative technology, maintaining effective compliance programs, and navigating government and internal investigations, with a focus on AI, privacy, cybersecurity, and consumer protection.

Samuel Steinman (New York) is a member of the Real Estate Practice. He advises public and private clients, including private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, REITs, and public companies, on complex commercial real estate transactions such as joint ventures, preferred equity transactions, financings, acquisitions, dispositions, restructurings, and M&A transactions.

Jennifer Tian (Chicago) is a member of the Investment Funds Practice. She advises private equity sponsors on regulatory matters, including compliance with the Investment Advisers Act and Investment Company Act, investment structuring, SEC examinations and enforcement, M&A transactions involving registered investment advisers, and ongoing reporting requirements.

Laki Triantafylidis (Boston) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He represents private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies, and strategic buyers and sellers in private equity investments, acquisitions, dispositions, growth equity and venture capital financings, healthcare and life sciences transactions, corporate governance, and portfolio company management.

Aida Vajzovic (New York) is a member of the Real Estate Practice. She represents public and private clients in commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and financings involving a variety of asset classes, in particular multifamily, office, hotel, retail, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Michael Zucker (Chicago) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice. He advises private equity firms and public and private companies on the tax aspects of commercial transactions, including M&A, joint ventures, debt and equity financings, tax-free reorganizations, and energy transition matters such as renewable energy tax credits.

The 56 associates promoted to counsel are:

ASIA

Esha Goel (Singapore) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. She advises issuers and underwriters on capital markets transactions, with a focus on India, as well as on US and international securities offerings and public and private debt and equity offerings across industries and jurisdictions.

Kelly Teoh (Singapore) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. She advises clients on capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic investments, as well as on corporate governance and compliance matters for listed companies.

Rob Thompson (Singapore) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice. He represents lenders, export credit agencies, development finance institutions, sponsors, and borrowers on large-scale, cross-border project development, financing, and M&A in the energy and infrastructure industry, including oil and gas, mining, power, energy transition, digital infrastructure, and transport projects.

Yanyan Yang (Hong Kong) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. She advises clients on global merger control and antitrust investigations, particularly in matters before China's antitrust authority and other Asian antitrust agencies, and across sectors including semiconductors, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, industrial, entertainment, and telecommunications.

Yao Yang (Hong Kong) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She represents private equity firms and corporate clients in private equity investments and M&A transactions in Asia and globally, including control acquisitions, carve-outs, joint ventures, and growth capital and minority investments.

Elena Yeung (Singapore) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, as well as corporate clients, on complex cross-border M&A and joint ventures in the Asia Pacific region.

EUROPE

Steffen Augschill (Düsseldorf) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He advises clients on M&A, with a focus on going-private transactions and reorganizations, and on stock corporation law matters across a range of industries.

Carlos Betoret (Madrid) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. He advises international companies on global, EU, and Spanish competition law, representing clients before the European Commission and the Spanish Competition Authority in matters involving merger control, cartel, and abuse of dominance investigations, as well as horizontal and vertical agreements.

Charlie Bowden (London) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. He advises clients on all aspects of contentious and non-contentious UK employment law, including in relation to employee restructuring exercises, restrictive covenant disputes, cross-border investigations, board-level exits, and the intersection between employment law and financial services regulatory compliance.

Niklas Brüggemann (Munich) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. He advises companies on the full spectrum of competition law, including EU and German antitrust law, tech regulation, merger control, foreign direct investment control, and civil antitrust litigation.

Jennifer Cadet (London) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She represents clients in cross-border corporate transactions, including M&A and de-SPAC transactions, reorganizations, joint ventures, and general corporate matters across a range of industries, including technology, retail, entertainment, and healthcare.

Elva Cullen (London) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice. She advises clients on intellectual property, information technology, and commercial contracts, including in the context of M&A and private equity transactions, with a focus on large-scale, multi-jurisdictional matters.

Kamal Dalal (London) is a member of the Structured Finance Practice. She advises clients on a range of structured finance transactions with a focus on credit solutions, including traditional and synthetic securitization, repacks, and receivables financings, particularly with regard to digital infrastructure and emerging assets, including data centers and GPUs.

Rebecca Fielding (London) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. She advises multinational corporations on employment matters, including workforce management, compliance, workplace discrimination, executive compensation, and cross-border employment challenges.

Louise Gurly (Paris) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises clients on a range of M&A and private equity transactions, as well as corporate law.

Katharina Intfeld (Düsseldorf) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises clients on domestic and cross-border M&A transactions, as well as on corporate law.

Thomas Lane (London) is a member of the International Arbitration Practice. He advises clients on international arbitration, complex commercial litigation, export controls, economic sanctions, and customs matters, representing both states and private companies in high-value disputes and regulatory matters.d

Lina Le Roux (London) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice. She advises clients on UK and international tax aspects of corporate and finance transactions, with emphasis on structured finance, restructurings, multijurisdictional tax planning, and tax-related financing and structuring.

Giuseppe Liotine (Brussels) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. He advises on the full range of EU and global competition issues, including merger control, cartels, and abuse of dominance, in the technology, life sciences, energy (including renewables), and consumer goods sectors, with experience coordinating deals across Europe, the Middle East, and US.

Aurélien Lorenzi (Paris) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He advises clients on complex financings, with a particular emphasis on leveraged finance and debt capital market transactions and restructurings.

Felicitas Mayer-Theobald (Munich) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice. She advises clients on international and transactional tax law, particularly involving investment fund matters, M&A and private equity transactions, and private equity fund structures and taxation.

Vanessa McLellan (London) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice. She advises project developers and financial investors on all aspects of the development of complex energy and infrastructure projects across all major industry sectors.

Oliver Mobasser (London) is a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. He advises clients on a range of technology, IP, and data-focused transactions and matters in the healthcare and life sciences industry, including emerging and established multinational pharmaceutical, biotechnology, digital health, and medical technology companies and their investors.

Samantha Peacock (London) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises clients on corporate matters, including M&A, venture capital investments, and private equity transactions, with a focus on the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Virginie Terzic (Paris) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. She advises clients on financing matters, with particular emphasis on leveraged finance and debt capital market transactions.

Simon Troch (Brussels) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. He advises clients on Belgian and EU competition law, including abuse of dominance, cartel matters, foreign subsidies, merger control, and general EU law, with a focus on complex litigious matters before the EU courts in Luxembourg.

UNITED STATES

Thomas Alcorn (Austin/Los Angeles) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He represents institutional arrangers, lenders, and equity sponsors in cross-border financing transactions, restructurings, and acquisition and recapitalization, asset-based, NAV, recurring revenue-based, subscription line, and working capital financings.

Lucas Balchun (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. He advises clients including private equity firms, investment banks, and companies on a broad range of complex corporate finance, securities regulation, and general securities and corporate matters.

Molly Barron (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. She represents corporate clients in complex civil antitrust litigation in state and federal courts, including multidistrict litigation, class actions, and business-to-business litigation involving claims of monopolization, monopsonization, price-fixing, conspiracy, refusal to deal, fraud, and state unfair competition laws.

Ali Beidoun (Chicago) is a member of the Investment Funds Practice. He advises private fund sponsors, investors, and joint venture participants on all aspects of forming, investing in, and operating private investment funds across multiple investment areas and asset classes, including buyout funds, credit and debt, growth equity, fund of funds, real estate, energy and power, and infrastructure

Daniel Bop (Chicago) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. He advises privately held and publicly traded companies, private equity sponsors, and executives on compensation and benefits matters, including issues arising in M&A, IPOs, employment and separation agreements, equity-based compensation, and deferred compensation arrangements.

Natasha Burnett (New York) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises private equity funds and companies on mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, co-investments, carve-outs, and corporate matters.

Maeve Chandler (New York) is a member of the Structured Finance Practice. She represents banks, issuers, underwriters, investors, placement agents, borrowers, lenders, funds, and other financial institutions in structured finance, securitization, and secured financing transactions, including asset-backed securities, warehouse facilities, and revolving credit facilities.

Chen Chen (Bay Area) is a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. She represents public and private life sciences companies in strategic and commercial transactions involving complex intellectual property issues, with a focus on licensing, partnering, and collaboration transactions.

Jiyeon Chun (New York) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice. She represents sponsors, developers, equity investors, commercial banks, and other financial institutions in the development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects, including solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects.

Ryan Clore (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice. He advises clients on technology transactions involving intellectual property development and licensing, information technology, strategic relationships, complex services agreements, and mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on the video game industry.

Christopher D'Agostino (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. He advises clients on white collar defense, corporate compliance, and internal and government-facing investigations, including in the areas of anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, consumer protection, healthcare fraud, and drug enforcement.

Nicole Goldman (New York) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice. She represents financial institutions, private equity firms, strategic sponsors, and developers in project financings, acquisition financings, and other energy and infrastructure-related secured lending transactions.

Melanie Grindle (San Diego) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. She represents clients in IP disputes, with a particular focus on trademark, trade dress, and trade secret litigation, across industry sectors.

Zuzanna (Zuza) Gruca (Bay Area) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. She advises public and private companies and investment banks on capital-raising transactions, including IPOs, follow-on equity offerings, notes offerings, and financings, and on securities, disclosure, and corporate governance matters.

Kathryn Harrington (Los Angeles) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice. She advises clients on the US federal income tax consequences of structured financings, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and bank and private credit financings.

Alexis Kellert Godfrey (New York) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. She represents clients in a range of high-stakes white collar matters, complex commercial and securities litigation, and sensitive internal investigations across industries.

Evan Kirsch (New York) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. He advises private and public companies, venture capital investors, and private equity firms involved in the technology, life sciences and other growth industries on a broad range of complex transactional and operational matters, including venture, growth capital, and private equity financings, M&A, joint ventures, company formation, and corporate governance matters.

Denny Lee (Houston) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He advises public and private companies, private equity sponsors, financial advisors, and special committees on mergers and acquisitions, take-privates, spinoff and carve-out transactions, joint ventures, corporate finance transactions, and corporate matters.

Cory Lewis (Boston) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on transactions and corporate matters, including leveraged buyouts, carve-outs, spinoffs, joint ventures, recapitalizations, restructurings, and ongoing general corporate matters.

Corey McGehee (San Diego) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. He represents clients in insurance coverage disputes, bad-faith litigation, and environmental and regulatory disputes, including first- and third-party insurance disputes, business interruption, commercial general liability, director and officer liability, product liability, toxic tort, and complex commercial matters.

Julia Miller (New York) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. She represents clients in white collar defense and investigations, as well as in complex commercial and securities litigation, including government investigations, enforcement actions, internal corporate investigations, securities class actions, and commercial litigation, with particular experience advising cryptocurrency and AI companies.

Jessica Saba (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. She represents clients in state and federal courts at the trial and appellate level, with a focus on trade secrets litigation and related forensic investigations, as well as in other complex commercial and corporate disputes, including false advertising, copyright, business torts, and breach of contract cases.

Joseph Sung (Chicago) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He represents financial institutions, private equity firms, and corporate borrowers in leveraged finance transactions, including acquisition financings, recapitalizations, working capital financings, and domestic, cross-border, and multicurrency financings.

Greg Swartz (Los Angeles) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. He represents clients in commercial disputes and regulatory enforcement proceedings, including contract disputes, unfair competition claims, corporate governance and partnership disputes, government investigations, and antitrust litigation across a range of industries.

Adam Tamzoke (New York) is a member of the Shareholder Activism & Takeover Defense and M&A and Private Equity Practices. He advises US and foreign public companies and their boards on shareholder activism, hostile takeover bids, crisis management, and corporate governance matters.

Margaret Upshaw (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Supreme Court & Appellate Practice. She represents clients in appellate litigation and complex matters before all levels of the judiciary, including the US Supreme Court, involving class actions, data privacy, contracts, and constitutional law.

Katherine Webb (New York/Los Angeles) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. She represents direct lenders, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as corporate borrowers and other private and public entities in financing transactions, including cross-border and domestic facilities, investment grade facilities, direct lending transactions, acquisition financings, syndicated loans, secured transactions, asset-based loans, and margin loan financings.

Roland Young (Los Angeles) is a member of the Structured Finance Practice. He represents asset managers, business development companies, and financial institutions in financing transactions, including fund financings, asset-backed lending facilities, collateralized loan obligations, direct lending and origination platforms, asset securitizations, and joint venture financings.

Laura Zabele (Boston/Los Angeles) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. She advises and represents clients in litigation involving employment law matters, pay equity, whistleblower retaliation, discrimination and harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination, employee mobility and IP, leave and accommodation, wage/hour issues, and the California Private Attorneys General Act.

Yanyan Zhou (Los Angeles) is a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. She advises private equity firms, physician practices, life sciences and digital health companies, hospitals, and strategic investors on transactions and regulatory matters in the healthcare industry, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic affiliations, joint ventures, regulatory approvals, licensing, and compliance.

