AEBE - Ecuador eyes larger banana exports to China, South Korea and Japan

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecuador, the world's top banana exporter, is poised to boost sales to China, South Korea, and Japan as tariffs fall under existing or pending trade deals.

In an interview with EFE, José Antonio Hidalgo, executive director of the Ecuadorian Banana Exporters Association (AEBE), said the country-with nearly 400,000 hectares of banana and plantain plantations-is ready to supply "high-quality bananas" to Asia-Pacific markets.

Hidalgo cited South Korea as the best example, noting that when the South Korean government temporarily lowered tariffs on Ecuadorian bananas from 30% to 0% for one year as an anti-inflation measure, exports to that country surged by 200%.

Ecuador's banana exports to South Korea reached $46 million in 2024, up from $15 million in 2023. By July 2025, sales totaled $33 million, a 23% increase compared with the same period last year.

Although South Korea has since reinstated the 30% tariff, a recently signed free trade agreement between the two countries is awaiting ratification. The accord includes a schedule for gradually eliminating tariffs on Ecuadorian bananas entering the South Korean market.

AEBE expects a similar outcome with China, where a free trade agreement in force since 2024 provides for annual tariff reductions of one percentage point until they reach zero in 2034.

As of July 2025, Ecuador's banana exports to China totaled $96 million, a 46% rise after the tariff was cut to 8%.

Meanwhile, Ecuador has begun laying the groundwork for trade talks with Japan following President Daniel Noboa's recent official visit to Tokyo.

"It's a market with great potential. We used to hold a large share of Japan's market. Today we have 10%, and that 10% could be much higher," Hidalgo said during Banana Time 2025, the flagship convention of Ecuador's banana sector and the largest of its kind in Latin America.

The AEBE chief highlighted the importance of Noboa's visit to Japan to discuss the launch of free trade negotiations. "Reaching zero tariffs in all three markets will strengthen our position in Asia," he noted.

"Asia is a distant market, but the quality of our fruit allows us to compete successfully while demonstrating our commitment to sustainability," Hidalgo said.

Contact information:

Ana Rivera

Communications Manager, AEBE

+593 992260781

arivera@aebe.com.ec

Asociación de Exportadores de Banano del Ecuador (AEBE) represents more than 70% of banana exports from the world's leading banana exporter (Ecuador), promoting the competitiveness and sustainability of the banana industry. The mission is to promote the competitiveness, development, and sustainability of the Ecuadorian banana export value chain globally, and to defend the interests of its members and supporters.

