Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Assayed 21.10 Percent Copper in Surface Samples at the Lac Coulombe Property, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from our initial exploration work at the Lac Coulombe Property in Quebec, Canada. Assays revealed copper values ranging from less than 0.5 parts per million (ppm) to 211,000 ppm (21.10% Cu), along with anomalous gold and silver values (see Table 2 for details).

Highlights:

Copper (Cu) Results: Samples returned values between 0.5 ppm to 211,000 ppm (21.10% Cu). The highest copper values were from the Toupin Showing (see Figure 2 for location of the many historical showings on the Property), where six samples returned values between 4.6% to 21.10% Cu. The Mount Louise Showing had one sample at 0.8% Cu, while one sample (1157406) from the Lac Coulombe Showing returned 0.21% Cu.

Gold (Au) Results: Anomalous gold values were associated with high copper samples at the Toupin Showing. A sample from Lac Coulombe Showing assayed at 1.518 ppm Au, with another sample from the same area returning 0.114 ppm Au. Gold values overall ranged from <0.001 ppm to 1.518 ppm.

Silver (Ag) Results: Silver values ranged from 0.01 ppm to 48.2 ppm, with the highest values from the Toupin Showing (48.2 ppm). One sample from the Lac Coulombe Showing returned 9.53 ppm Ag.

Nickel (Ni) Results: Nickel values ranged from 1.8 ppm to 1,730 ppm. A single sample from the historical Laurier Juteau Ni Showing recorded 1,730 ppm Ni.

The Company is also pleased to share the news that it has received ATI (Impact causing Exploration Work) permit for the Property to carry out trenching and drilling work in the high-grade surface sampling areas.

The Company plans to conduct follow-up exploration to further assess both the high-grade copper showings and the hydrogen potential of the Lac Coulombe Property.

Sample Preparation and Analysis

The Company conducted a field program that included prospecting, geological mapping, and sampling. The objective was to locate historical showings and validate sampling results from previous operators. A total of 29 grab and channel-cut samples, including two field duplicates, were collected. Samples were bagged and tagged following best practices before being sent to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for sample preparation and analysis. AGAT conducted Gold by Fire Assay, 4-acid digestion - Metals Package, and overlimit package analyses (see Table below for details). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.

Table 1: Sample preparation and analysis package (AGAT)

Sample Type Package Name Rock (202-052) Fire Assay - Trace Au, ICP-OES finish (30g charge) (ppm) Rock (201-071) 4 Acid Digest - Metals Package, ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish (CGY) Rock (201-470) (Over Limit) 4 Acid Digest - Metals Package, ICP-OES and/or ICP-MS finish (CGY) Rock (200-) Sample Login Weight Rock Sieving - % Passing (Crushing) Rock Sieving - % Passing (Pulverizing)

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Lac Coulombe Property

The Company has option to hold 100% interest in the Lac Coulombe property located 100km to the south of Quebec City in Québec. Excellent infrastructure support, good road access and historical successful results make it a worthy exploration target. There are several historical copper, gold, and nickel showings on the Property where previous operators carried exploration work of ground prospecting, sampling and drilling.

Table 2: Sample assays highlights

Table 2: Samples Description

Sr. No Sample Number Sample Coordinates

UTM / Elevation M Descriptions 1 1157401 19 T 0307996 / 5079566 /278 m Schist; Amphibolite, green, fine grained to massive, thin bedded, rusty, trace pyrite 2 1157402 19 T 0307930 / 5079551 /281 m White siliceous rock, fine grained, rusty, 2 % pyrite in dissemination and veinlets (< 0.1mm), 3 1157403 19 T 0307922 / 5079568 /285 m White siliceous rock (angular boulder 8x7 inch); massive fine-grained pyrite, rusty, massive pyrite (3.5x4.5 inch) 4 1157404 19 T 0307912 / 5079537 /289 m White siliceous rock, angular boulder, fine grained, rusty, massive pyrite 5 1157405 19 T 0307786 / 5079472 /283 m Metasediment; greenish, rusty, trace pyrite 6 1157406 19 T 0307524 / 5078988 /319 m Dionne Showing: Amphibolite; dark greenish grey, massive, abundant hornblende, minor feldspar, semi massive pyrite, sample taken from a blast pit, metal detector beeps over 20-30m area, sample location is at a maple syrup farm 7 1157407 19 T 0309016 / 5083989 /--- m Moreau Showing: Boulder; angular, rusty, siliceous, fine grained, chloritized, 1 % fine grained pyrite 8 1157408 19 T 0310447 / 5084617 /284 m Frasier Showing: Quartz vein (5 inx5in) in a float, sample taken from a 100m long x1.5m wide trench 9 1157409 19 T 0310447 / 5084602 /281 m Sample taken from a rusty quartz vein (3inx5in) in a boulder (6 inx24in) 10 1157410 19 T 0310447 / 5084602 /281 m Sample taken from a rusty quartz vein (3inx5in) in a boulder (6 inx24in) Duplicate

11 1157411 19 T 0310052 / 5084799 /313 m 10-11-inch-wide rusty quartz vein in green chloritic schist 12 1157412 19 T 0309867 / 5084969 /319 m 2 to 5 cm wide rusty quartz vein in green chloritic schist, parallel to bedding 13 1157413 19 T 0309174 / 5084128 /295 m Gabbro; dark grey, predominantly dark pyroxene with some feldspar, silicified, magnetic 14 1157414 19 T 0307793 / 5079650 /362 m Subcrop: greenish metamorphic rock (amphibolite?), rusty, trace chalcopyrite 15 1157415 19 T 0307912 / 5079534 /374 m Siliceous rock, white to light bluish grey, fine grained, rusty, vesicles at the margins, 3-4 % pyrite 16 1157416 19 T 0307918 / 5079527 /377 m 6-inch-wide rusty quartz vein in green metamorphic country rock. 17 1157417 19 T 0307854 / 5079478 /383 m Siliceous rock, bluish grey, fine grained, rusty, 3-4 % pyrite, trace chalcopyrite 18 1157418 19 T 0307845 / 5079474 /385 m Siliceous rock; white, fine grained, very rusty, upto 2 % pyrite 19 1157419 19 T 0307268 / 5078171 /415 m Green schist; very rusty, 2 % pyrite 20 1157420 19 T 0307268 / 5078171 /415 m Green schist; very rusty, 2 % pyrite Duplicate 21 1157421 19 T 0305966 / 5081442 /464 m Rusty boulder (12x14 inch); greenish, highly chloritized, 2 % chalcopyrite, 20-25 % pyrrhotite, rock is very hard and magnetic, comes from the blast, lying at the foot of the outcrop with other boulders. 22 1157422 19 T 0305475 / 5079820 /339 m 1.5 to 1.8 m wide rusty zone in an outcrop, comprising mostly of qtz veins and high concentration of quartz in dark grey, massive, green looking chloritized rock. This is a 3 ft wide window. The mineralization is non uniform. Only upper 1 foot looks both vertically and horizontally mineralized. The samples contains 30-40 % chalcopyrite, and malachite staining The country rock is green schist dipping 70-80 deg SSE. 23 1157423 19 T 0305475 / 5079816 /335 m Green schistose rock, REE sample. 24 1157424 19 T 0305474 / 5079821 /339 m Trench 1: Rock boulder from blasting comprising quartz and the wall rock, 30-40% chalcopyrite, malachite staining and 0.5-1 % native copper 25 1157425 19 T 0305476 / 5079821 /339 m Boulder from blasting in the trench, 35-40% semi massive chalcopyrite, 0.5-1 % native copper, pervasive malachite staining 26 1157426 19 T 0305477 / 5079829 /339 m Boulder from blasting, with quartz, country rock, and 30-40% semi massive chalcopyrite, 0.5-1 % native copper, rare malachite staining 27 1157427 19 T 0305478 / 5079839 /339 m Boulder from blasting comprising quartz with country rock and 60-70 % semi massive chalcopyrite, 0.5-1 % native copper, rare malachite staining 28 1157428 19 T 0305470 / 5079787 /385 m Trench 2: Rock boulder from blasting; dark grey, fine grained, med bedded, chloritized and serpentinized, less than 1 cm to 7 cm wide quartz veins, 1-2 % to locally up to 10 % chalcopyrite with common malachite staining 29 1157429 19 T 0305461 / 5079812 /321 m Channel Sample: Network of quartz veins in dark grey, fine grained, chloritic rock, 1-2 % chalcopyrite with patchy distribution, 1.1 m long channel cut across for sampling, top 30 cm trace to 1 % chalcopyrite, 30cm to 1.1m, 3-4% chalcopyrite with malachite staining

