Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2025 03:10 Uhr
Vbot: Paris Watch: Robot Dogs are about to Become Part of Everyday Life

PARIS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An upcoming RoboDog, named "Babo," drew huge crowds in the heart of Paris last week. Developed by Vbot, a consumer technology company specializing in household robots, it features a sleek build and natural voice interaction. Babo quickly became a conversation starter among passersby who enthusiastically engaged with it - asking questions, snapping pictures, and walking alongside it.

A group of onlookers stand by in fascination, with several rushing to film Babo in action. (Photo: Xie Nan)

A group of onlookers stand by in fascination, with several rushing to film Babo in action. (Photo: Xie Nan)

Unlike many consumer robots, Babo is designed as a fashion-forward, companion-style device that integrates into households' existing routines. It doesn't come with remotes or a complex UI; users converse with it through natural human language.

Babo is designed to assist with everyday tasks, such as offering companionship for coffee runs, neighborhood strolls, or casual meetups. Its slim design makes it ideal to be taken out in urban settings and a sturdy build ensures it's able to tackle a variety of terrains. Babo can assist with caregiving for the elderly, carrying bags to take some load off its users, or holding a camera to capture the best moments of the day.

With spatial and relational memory, it recognizes family members, learns their preferences, and responds to spoken commands.

Babo's utility extends to sparking an emotional connection with users by mimicking natural human conversation. It offers a range of realistic facial expressions and sound effects, all of which are impressively vivid and lively.

The highly positive public reaction in Paris reflects broader interest in approachable household robots that engage emotionally as well as functionally. The data from Polaris Market Research corroborates the increasing appeal of RoboDogs. Its market size is projected to reach USD 597.36 million by the end of 2025, and USD 2.76 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5% from 2025 to 2034.

According to the company's publicly available information, Babo is expected to go into mass production by the end of 2025, with international availability targeted for 2026.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/187fb625-3f73-4cad-bf9f-f45d7e79cd0f



Contacts: Vbot https://www.vita.cn Anita Lee yuting.li@vita.cn

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
