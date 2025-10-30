Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.10.2025 05:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dark Prism Press: "Adderall and Other False Prophets": How Mental Illness and Addiction Derailed a Psychiatric CEO's Million-Dollar Mind by Asher Lockwood

In Adderall and Other False Prophets, author Asher Lockwood, once a respected psychiatric nurse practitioner and CEO trained at Yale, pulls back the curtain on his shocking descent into addiction, bipolar disorder, and toxic relationships that nearly destroyed his life. With unflinching honesty and dark humor, Lockwood recounts how boardrooms turned into courtrooms, psych wards replaced clinics, and even jail cells became part of his reality. More than a memoir of self-destruction, this is a story of survival and redemption.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Psychiatric nurse practitioner and former CEO Asher Lockwood announces the release of his memoir, Adderall and Other False Prophets, a fearless account of his six-year descent into addiction, betrayal, and mental illness, and the hard climb back to sobriety and redemption.

Front Book Cover

Front Book Cover
Adderall and Other False Prophets

Once at the height of professional success, Lockwood's life spiraled as Adderall dependence, bipolar disorder, and a toxic marriage stripped him of his career, family, and freedom. With brutal honesty and dark humor, he recounts how courtrooms replaced boardrooms, psych wards replaced clinics, and jail cells replaced home.

But Lockwood's memoir is more than destruction - it's about survival. On August 23, 2022, his son's birthday, he walked away from Adderall and cocaine forever, reclaiming his life and purpose.

Adderall and Other False Prophets is now available: https://www.asherlockwood.com/

Contact Information

Asher Lockwood
Author
darkprismpress@asherlockwood.com
646-470-5931

.

SOURCE: Dark Prism Press



Related Documents:
  • Steps_No_Smile CMYK 300 DPI.jpg
  • Blur Pool Shot.png
  • Asher_Lockwood_Picture_B&W_Headshot.png
  • Sell Sheet.pdf


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/%22adderall-and-other-false-prophets%22-how-mental-illness-and-addiction-derailed-1078015

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.