Dark Prism Press: "Adderall and Other False Prophets": How Mental Illness and Addiction Derailed a Psychiatric CEO's Million-Dollar Mind by Asher Lockwood

In Adderall and Other False Prophets, author Asher Lockwood, once a respected psychiatric nurse practitioner and CEO trained at Yale, pulls back the curtain on his shocking descent into addiction, bipolar disorder, and toxic relationships that nearly destroyed his life. With unflinching honesty and dark humor, Lockwood recounts how boardrooms turned into courtrooms, psych wards replaced clinics, and even jail cells became part of his reality. More than a memoir of self-destruction, this is a story of survival and redemption.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Psychiatric nurse practitioner and former CEO Asher Lockwood announces the release of his memoir, Adderall and Other False Prophets, a fearless account of his six-year descent into addiction, betrayal, and mental illness, and the hard climb back to sobriety and redemption.

Front Book Cover

Adderall and Other False Prophets

Once at the height of professional success, Lockwood's life spiraled as Adderall dependence, bipolar disorder, and a toxic marriage stripped him of his career, family, and freedom. With brutal honesty and dark humor, he recounts how courtrooms replaced boardrooms, psych wards replaced clinics, and jail cells replaced home.

But Lockwood's memoir is more than destruction - it's about survival. On August 23, 2022, his son's birthday, he walked away from Adderall and cocaine forever, reclaiming his life and purpose.

Adderall and Other False Prophets is now available: https://www.asherlockwood.com/

SOURCE: Dark Prism Press

