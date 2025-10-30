LPC Group Berhad Lists on the LEAP Market with 300% Premium Opening

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / LPC Group Berhad ("LPC" or the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries ("LPC Group" or the "Group"), an established construction group specializing in infrastructure and building works based in Melaka, Malaysia, was successfully listed today on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") by way of introduction. The shares opened at RM0.40 per share, representing a 300.00%premium over its Listing Reference Price of RM0.10, signaling investor confidence in the Group's established track record and strategic growth plans.

From L-R: Ms. Kelly Neng, Director of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd; Mr. Woon Soon Fai, Head of Corporate Finance of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd; Mr. Kelvin Khoo, Managing Director of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd; Mr. Ching Tai Kuen, Director of LPC Group Berhad; Mr. Liem Seng Leong, Director of LPC Group Berhad; Ms. Ching Poh Poh, Chief Operating Officer of LPC Group Berhad; Mr. Tye Khai Choong, Chief Financial Officer of LPC Group Berhad

LPC is listed under the stock name "LPCGRP" and stock code "03065"

Incorporated in 1987, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Lai Pau Construction Sdn. Bhd., is a CIDB Grade G7 main contractor qualified to undertake projects of unlimited contract value in Malaysia. Over the years, LPC Group has completed more than 400 projects with a cumulative contract value exceeding RM900.0 million, comprising residential, commercial and industrial buildings as well as infrastructure works, primarily within Melaka. Its established track record of timely delivery and quality workmanship has earned the trust of both developers and subcontracting partners in the region.

As at 31 August 2025, the Group's unbilled order book stood at RM42.6 million, providing earnings visibility for the coming financial year. Moving forward, LPC intends to expand its geographical footprint beyond Melaka, targeting Johor and the Klang Valley; the two regions expected to benefit from ongoing infrastructure investments and robust private development activities.

As LPC's listing was carried out by way of introduction, no new shares were issued or allotted in conjunction with the listing. Nevertheless, LPC successfully raised RM3.8 million from pre-listing investors through a private placement at RM0.10 per share prior to the listing. The proceeds are earmarked primarily for working capital to support project execution and to cover listing-related expenses.

Mr. Ching Tai Kuen, Director of LPC Group Berhad, said, "Our listing on Bursa Securities marks a pivotal chapter in LPC's growth story. Over the past decade, we have built a strong foundation through consistent project delivery, operational discipline, and close collaboration with our clients and partners. This milestone enhances our credibility and opens new opportunities to strengthen our presence in Malaysia's growing construction landscape. As we expand into new regions and adopt more modern construction technologies, we remain committed to delivering sustainable value to our shareholders and stakeholders."

Mr. Kelvin Khoo, Managing Director of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd. commented: "LPC has demonstrated strong fundamentals and sound project execution capabilities, supported by a proven track record of over 38 years in the construction industry. With its planned expansion beyond Melaka into high-growth regions like Johor and the Klang Valley, the Group in well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities within Malaysia's construction sector. The successful listing on the LEAP Market reflects the confidence of sophisticated investors in LPC's business model, leadership, and long-term growth strategy."

The construction industry continues to serve as a key pillar of Malaysia's economic growth, driven by continued government investment in infrastructure, expansion in residential construction, and increased private and foreign investment, amongst others. LPC aims to capitalize on these opportunities by leveraging its expertise, track record, and efficient project management capabilities to deliver quality construction solutions for developers and commercial clients alike.

The listing provides LPC with an enhanced corporate platform to strengthen its brand visibility, attract strategic partners, and position the Group for future growth opportunities within Malaysia's evolving construction sector.

Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd.is the Approved Adviser and Continuing Adviser for LPC Group Berhad's listing on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

ABOUT LPC GROUP BERHAD

LPC Group Berhad ("LPC" or the "Group"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lai Pau Construction Sdn. Bhd., is an established infrastructure and building construction specialist with a proven track record of over 38 years in Malaysia's construction industry. Incorporated in 1987 and registered as a CIDB Grade G7 main contractor, the Group undertakes projects of unlimited contract value across residential, commercial and industrial buildings as well as infrastructure segments. To date, LPC has completed over 400 projects with a cumulative contract value exceeding RM900 million, earning a strong reputation for quality workmanship, timely delivery, and professional reliability. Building on its solid foundation in Melaka, LPC is planning to expand its footprint into Johor and the Klang Valley to capture growth opportunities driven by Malaysia's ongoing infrastructure development and private sector investments.

