Superior Property Development Recognised At PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Superior Property Development Sdn. Bhd. (" SPD " or "the Company "), an up and rising sustainable and high-quality homes developer, has achieved another significant milestone this month, being recognised as one of Malaysia's distinguished developers at the 12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty.

PropertyGuru Asia Awards 2025 celebrated excellence across 73 categories, highlighting the best in design, innovation, and sustainability within Malaysia's property industry. SPD proudly stood among an elite line-up of developers, marking the Company's first national-level recognition since its establishment in 2022.

SPD also celebrated the spirit of community at Mid-Autumn Festival "????-?????? (Building a Better Future)"event organised by SPD earlier this month, more than 300 guests gathered to commemorate the official first launch of Superior Residences @ Taman Mekar Emas. Superior Residences @ Taman Mekar Emas spans 14.75 acres of freehold land in Ayer Hitam, this development features 168 thoughtfully designed units, ranging from single-storey terrace homes to spacious double-storey residences and affordable RMMJ units. With a projected CCC in Q2 2026, the project exemplifies SPD's commitment to quality, innovation, and community-centric living, setting a new benchmark for residential excellence in the region.

Mr. Terry Lim Teck Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Superior Property Development Sdn. Bhd. , commented, "This recent achievement at the prestigious PropertyGuru Asia Awards reflects our continuous dedication to delivering high-quality developments that enhance communities and improve lives. SPD was established on July 2022, as a progressive developer guided by our brand promise, 'Building a Better Future', we remain committed to shaping sustainable, innovative, and people-centric living environments that resonate with modern Malaysian lifestyles. We've evolved from a trusted main contractor to a dynamic development company. With a foundation built on integrity, humility, solidarity, and innovation, we're reshaping the landscape of construction and development. Committed to creating vibrant communities and sustainable environments, SPD is paving the way for a brighter future."

The property outlook in Malaysia remains constructive, supported by strategic allocations under the 2026 Budget totalling RM419.2 billion through the Madani Economy framework. These initiatives are expected to stimulate sustained economic expansion, enhance infrastructure connectivity, and strengthen talent development, all contributing to a resilient and healthy real estate market. Additionally, measures such as the doubling of the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme and extended stamp duty relief for homes priced up to RM500,000 are set to encourage home ownership, particularly among first-time buyers. Meanwhile, ongoing demand for industrial and residential developments in key growth corridors including Klang Valley, Johor, Penang, and Kedah continues to reflect strong investment confidence.

Building on the momentum, SPD is set to further expand its footprint with several upcoming projects in Johor. Among them is Taman Indah Jaya in Ayer Hitam , featuring a mix of double-storey terrace, semi-detached homes designed for family living and affordable Rumah Mampu Biaya Johor ("RMBJ") units. Meanwhile, the Company is preparing to launch its first high-rise serviced apartment development in Gelang Patah, marking its entry into urban lifestyle projects that integrate convenience, innovation, and architectural elegance. As part of the master plan, SPD will develop a commercial hub adjacent to the serviced apartment, creating a well-rounded, integrated community that combines residential living, commercial vibrancy, and lifestyle convenience, enhancing both liveability and future growth potential for residents and the surrounding area.

As the Company continues to grow, SPD remains steadfast in delivering on its brand vision of Building a Better Future, fostering developments that not only elevate living standards but also contribute positively to Johor's evolving urban landscape.



ABOUT SUPERIOR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT SDN. BHD.

Superior Property Development Sdn. Bhd. ("SPD") is an innovative Johor-based property developer that has evolved from its origins as a trusted construction contractor into a forward-thinking developer recognised for quality, sustainability, and community-centric design. Established in 2022, SPD has quickly built a strong presence in the southern region through landmark projects such as Superior Residences @ Taman Mekar Emas in Ayer Hitam, one of the area's largest residential developments, alongside upcoming projects including Taman Indah Jaya and a high-rise serviced apartment development in Gelang Patah. Guided by its brand promise of "Building a Better Future", SPD continues to redefine modern Malaysian living through developments that blend innovation, craftsmanship, and long-term value creation for homeowners and communities alike.

For more information, visit https://superiorpropertydevelopment.com.my/

