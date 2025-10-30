AEBE - Ecuador strengthens position as Russia's top banana supplier

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecuador, the world's leading banana exporter, has consolidated its position as Russia's main supplier of the fruit, supported by steady growth and a commercial relationship built over decades.

By July 2025, Ecuador's banana exports to Russia had reached $447 million, up 19% from the same period last year. The country is expected to close the year with further growth, reaffirming Russia as the top destination for Ecuadorian bananas, accounting for 19% of total exports.

José Antonio Hidalgo, executive director of the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador ( AEBE ), told EFE that Ecuadorian bananas stand out for their longer shelf life, superior quality and fewer fumigation cycles, making them a reliable and competitive product compared to other origins.

"Ecuador continues to strengthen its presence in Russia through a trade relationship built on trust and mutual cooperation," Hidalgo said during "Banana Time 2025," Ecuador's flagship banana industry convention and the largest of its kind in Latin America.

One of the main topics at the event was the prevention and control of the Fusarium R4T fungus, which has already affected plantations in Colombia, Peru and Venezuela.

Hidalgo said Ecuador remains on high alert following a suspected case yet to be confirmed, emphasizing that the country has maintained strict surveillance and biosecurity measures for more than two decades.

Ecuador has implemented comprehensive protocols, including over 100,000 producer training sessions, ongoing field inspections, and early-detection systems using drones and satellite analysis.

These measures aim to protect roughly 310,000 hectares of banana and plantain crops. Experts at "Banana Time 2025" agreed that the key to the industry's resilience lies in biosecurity training, scientific research and cooperation among the public sector, industry associations and academia.

Contact information:

Ana Rivera

Head of Communications, AEBE

+593 992260781

arivera@aebe.com.ec

Asociación de Exportadores de Banano del Ecuador (AEBE) represents more than 70% of banana exports from the world's leading banana exporter (Ecuador), promoting the competitiveness and sustainability of the banana industry. The mission is to promote the competitiveness, development, and sustainability of the Ecuadorian banana export value chain globally, and to defend the interests of its members and supporters.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aebe---ecuador-strengthens-position-as-russias-top-banana-supplier-302598664.html