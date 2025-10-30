Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a next-generation agentic AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, is pleased to provide an update on the continued progress of its Kora AI platform and the expansion of its digital asset treasury initiatives.

Pioneer has established a layered Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) framework that combines direct Bitcoin positions, Kora AI's automation layer for real-time digital asset management, and strategic venture equity exposure to listed Bitcoin treasury companies advancing blockchain and AI integration. This structure provides diversified participation in the accelerating convergence of artificial intelligence and institutional Bitcoin adoption.

"With a refined strategy anchored in digital asset accumulation, strategic venture equity, and Kora AI as both a treasury engine and automation layer, Pioneer is building a durable foundation for long-term value creation," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. "Our near-term focus is maintaining a lean cost base and optimizing treasury rotation; our medium-term goal is validating Kora's automation and capital instruments; and our long-term ambition is to position Pioneer as a BTC-backed AI treasury leader."

Treasury Infrastructure Automation: KORA AI X Shareable.fun Integration:

KORA, developed by Pioneer AI Foundry, integrates Sharable.fun to launch managed hosting for third-party MCP plugins.

KORA, continues to advance its platform capabilities with the integration of Sharable.fun, introducing a fully managed hosting environment for third-party MCP plugins. Building on earlier KORA milestones in adaptive trading intelligence and agent automation, this integration enables enterprise-grade deployment, monitoring, and optimization of external AI tools within Kora's AI agent ecosystem.

Sharable.fun now underpins a developer-ready foundation for specialized plugin creation, supported by forthcoming submission, approval, and analytics features. For users and agents, the integration delivers seamless access to a growing library of community-built tools without configuration complexity, signaling ongoing platform momentum and ecosystem expansion in alignment with IIROC and Cboe Canada standards.

Venture Partner Equity Layer

Satsuma Technology PLC (LSE: SATS) In October, Satsuma Technology PLC advanced its institutional readiness with the appointment of BDO LLP as auditor, reinforcing governance standards ahead of its planned uplisting from the Equity Shares (Transition) category to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the FCA's Official List. This follows the appointments of Andrew Smith as CFO, Canaccord Genuity and Latham & Watkins as financial and legal advisors, completing a world-class advisory team guiding Satsuma toward a full commercial listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Satsuma is targeting completion of its up-listing by December 30, 2025, marking a pivotal step toward establishing an institutional-grade governance framework.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry, commented, "The uplisting represents Satsuma's progression from an early stage listing structure toward full eligibility for inclusion in institutional portfolios and index tracking funds, a development that typically enhances liquidity, market visibility, and investor confidence. The appointment of BDO, one of the world's leading assurance and advisory firms, underscores this ambition by strengthening audit integrity and aligning financial reporting with the standards expected of established commercial issuers."

Satsuma remains one of the largest UK-listed corporate Bitcoin treasuries (bitcointreasuries.net) and a notable holder globally within the public-company cohort. As of today's announcement, Pioneer holds 20,000,000 SATS shares (~4.07%).

Sundae Bar PLC (AIM: SBAR), Sundae Bar Plc launched live payments on it's platform (v1.0), transforming it from a curated directory into a fully functioning AI Agent marketplace. Users can now hire and purchase AI agents directly on sundaebar.ai, while developers can monetise their work through integrated wallet connectivity, enabling direct earnings with transparency and security.

For investors, the activation of payments represents the commercialisation inflection point for Sundae Bar. With its core feature set complete, the company transitions from a development-stage platform to an operational revenue-generating marketplace, positioning itself as one of the first publicly traded companies to enable direct AI Agent commerce. This milestone materially enhances the company's monetisation potential and deepens its strategic integration within the Bittensor (TAO) ecosystem, where its Subnet 121 continues to deliver strong performance metrics:

Subnet Rank: #17 of 128 (+80%) (as of 10/14/25 @21:00 GMT vs.09/15/25)

#17 of 128 (+80%) Alpha/TAO Price: 0.015588 (+269%)

0.015588 (+269%) Daily Emissions: 96.05 TAO/day (~US$44,050/day) (+260%)*

96.05 TAO/day (~US$44,050/day) (+260%)* Sundae Bar Allocation: ~17.29 TAO/day (~US$7,930/day)

~17.29 TAO/day (~US$7,930/day) Alpha Token Holdings: ~US$1.03 million (+454%)**

* (Subnet 121 represents 18% of this total, providing sundaebar with an allocation valued at ~17.29 TAO/day (~US$7,930/day) as Subnet 121 Owner)

** (based on 142,731 Alpha Tokens, all generated from Subnet 121 owner emissions since 17/06/25. At the current exchange rate, this is equivalent to ~2,225 TAO, 1TAO= $462.26)

These gains demonstrate Sundae Bar's growing on-chain economic value and reinforce the utility of its marketplace model, which is directly supported by the performance of Subnet 121 and the resulting AI agent activity.

Sundae Bar will continue expanding its monetisation capabilities and refining user experience through ongoing platform enhancements, advancing its mission to establish the leading marketplace for AI Agent commerce. As of today's announcement Pioneer currently holds 26,304,668 SBAR shares (~5.49%).

Cykel AI PLC (LSE: CYK) successfully completed its General Meeting in October 2025, securing shareholder approval for a full capital restructuring and warrant issuance to enhance liquidity and long-term investor alignment. The restructure simplifies Cykel AI's share capital and establishes a framework for institutional growth, with Admission of the new ordinary shares to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange effective as of 2 October 2025. Pioneer holds 546,259 CYK shares (~1.26%).

Direct Digital Assets Treasury Accumulation

Pioneer continued to increase its BTC holdings, while rotating Solana assets through Kora AI's signal-based automation engine.

As of the date of release, Pioneer directly holds 4.33 BTC and 1,987 SOL, majority actively staked and at a combined value of ~$CAD 1.28M. (vs last reported July 24th holdings of 2,024 SOL and 3.24 BTC at a combined value of ~$CAD 1.07M).

*SOL to CAD and BTC to CAD conversion based on the exchange rate published on Coinbase, Netcoins and Coinsquare as of 5:00 p.m. UTC on August 31, 2025.

Pioneer's objective remains to expand BTC reserves by more than 100% by fiscal year-end 2025, consistent with its AI-driven digital treasury mandate.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe Canada: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi that is currently in private beta testing. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and Bitcoin treasury strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc. and Satsuma Technology Plc.

For more information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

"Darcy Taylor"

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272487

SOURCE: Pioneer AI Foundry