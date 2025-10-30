u-blox AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Thalwil, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, 30 October 2025 - ZI Zenith S.à r.l. ("Zenith"), a European indirect subsidiary of funds managed and/or advised by Advent International, L.P. ("Advent"), a leading private equity investor, today announced the provisional notice of the end result of its public tender offer ("Offer") for all publicly held registered shares of u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox") (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies.
As of the end of the additional acceptance period on 29 October 2025, based on preliminary figures, 6,980,689 u-blox shares have been tendered. Taking into account the shares already held by Zenith and persons acting in concert with it, Zenith's total participation amounts to 7,294,181 u-blox shares, corresponding to 94.36% of the issued share capital and voting rights of u-blox.
The provisional notice of the end result has been published on the official publication platform of the Swiss Takeover Board and is available at www.zenith-offer.com. The definitive notice of the end result will be published on 4 November 2025.
Completion of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to the fulfillment of the offer conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals. Following settlement of the Offer and subject to these conditions, Advent intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure and to delist u-blox shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange.
At the extraordinary general meeting held on 28 October 2025, shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, including the delisting of u-blox shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange and the election of the new members of the Board of Directors. Claudio Simão was elected as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ronald Ayles and Bernhard Spetsmann were elected as members of the Board of Directors. In addition, Claudio Simão and Ronald Ayles were elected as members of the company's Nomination, Compensation and Sustainability Committee. All elections are subject to, and will become effective upon, completion of the public tender offer.
Ends
