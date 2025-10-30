Indian manufacturer Solex Energy Ltd has partnered with Germany's ISC Konstanz to upgrade its TOPCon cell line and adopt back-contact and perovskite-silicon tandem technologies. The company also unveiled a new back-contact solar module concept, slated for commercial production by fiscal year 2027..From pv magazine India Solex Energy Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany's ISC Konstanz to collaborate on R&D and technological advancements in high-efficiency solar cell manufacturing. Under this strategic partnership, ISC Konstanz will provide comprehensive technological support ...

