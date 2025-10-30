Q3 2025 Group sales at $6.4 billion, down 6% (-7% at CER) 9M Group sales at $20.9 billion, 2% lower (-1% at CER) versus prior year

Q3 2025 Group EBITDA at $0.9 billion, up 28% (+35% at CER) 9M Group EBITDA at $3.4 billion, up 25% (+31% at CER) versus prior year



EBITDA margin progress continues, driven by profitability improvements in most businesses, especially crop protection

Syngenta Crop Protection secures more than 1,200 product approvals to date in 2025

Syngenta Seeds business achieves strong rebound in LATAM, particularly in Argentina

Continued focus on operational efficiency, productivity and cash flow generation

Syngenta Group today announced financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025. Sales for the third quarter 2025 were $6.4 billion, down 6% compared to the prior year and 7% lower at constant exchange rates (CER). In Q3 2025, EBITDA was up by 28% (35% at CER).

For the first nine months of 2025 sales were $20.9 billion, down 2% year-on-year (-1% at CER). EBITDA for the first nine months of the year was $3.4 billion, up 25% (31% at CER) year-on-year. The sales reductions for the quarter and year-to-date are mostly the result of a managed reduction of the grain trading business in China.

The Group's EBITDA margin for the first nine months of 2025 was 16.5%, up 3.6 percentage points compared to 12.9% in the same period last year.

The Group's strategic emphasis on investments in R&D and innovation, combined with disciplined cost management, enhanced productivity, and operational efficiency continued to deliver profitability improvements. These efforts and the continued margin improvements underscore the Group's commitment to sustainable, long-term profitability.

For the remainder of 2025, Syngenta Group projects stable sales and continued profitability improvements in a challenging global agricultural market, where farmer profitability remains under pressure across most regions.

Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 6.4 6.8 -6 -7 EBITDA 0.9 0.7 28 35

9M 2025 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 20.9 21.4 -2 -1 EBITDA 3.4 2.7 25 31

Syngenta Crop Protection

Sales for Syngenta Crop Protection were 3% higher at $9.8 billion (+5% CER) in the first nine months of 2025. Overall conditions in Crop Protection continue to improve with volumes up in a market with pricing pressures.

In the first nine months of 2025, crop protection sales were up by 6% in Europe and Asia, the Middle East Africa (excluding China) respectively. China continued to perform strongly, achieving a 7% year-on-year growth in the first nine months of 2025. Despite a challenging market environment with farmers' profitability under pressure, sales in North America increased by 3% year on year, supported by strong customer support and new high-performing herbicides and fungicides. Sales in Brazil were 2% higher, partly thanks to the positive performance of the PLINAZOLIN technology. The LATAM region was negatively impacted by drought conditions in Mexico, as well as a continued overall price pressure, particularly in the commoditized segments of the crop protection portfolio, notably in Argentina, leading to a sales decline of 7%.

The biologicals business continued its strong momentum, achieving double-digit sales growth with a strong volume increase over the first nine months.

Syngenta Crop Protection has secured more than 1,200 product approvals to date in 2025, with some highlights in India with the launch of SEGURIS Evo in rice; and the VESTORIA Pro insecticide against the Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) in rice, launched 12 months ahead of schedule. ADEPIDYN technology continues to expand its global reach, with its 61st country registration in the Philippines. Brazil saw three new major registrations based on TYMIRIUM technology that is used for nematode and fungal disease control, enlarging local farmers' toolboxes across key crops in Brazil.

Syngenta Seeds

Seeds sales were $3.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 1% year-on-year (2% CER).

Field crops sales in the first nine months of 2025 in Brazil increased by 13%, while LATAM sales were 20% higher, driven primarily by a strong corn recovery in Argentina. Sales in China increased by 3%. Sales in Asia, Middle East Africa were down 2%, North America sales were 5% lower, and Europe was down 6% for the first nine months of 2025. Sales of Vegetable Seeds increased by 3% and sales of Flowers were 1% lower.

In the reporting period, Syngenta Seeds introduced next-generation AI models into its Seeds Field Crops R&D pipeline, thereby increasing decision speed and probability of success. In hybrid cereals, the first two European X-TERRA wheat hybrids advanced to commercial status (pending final registration by year's end) for launch in France (2026), with UK (2027) and Germany (2029) launches on track. Hybrid rice in Asia hit strategic milestones with the first hybrid rice product launch in Indonesia, while Vietnam launched its third hybrid this year. In Argentina, corn sales are showing a great rebound after last year's corn stunt disease impact and sunflower volume is up due to acreage increase. Brazil launched four new products in the last Safrinha cycle and North America, in collaboration with M.S. Technologies, LLC, announced a new soybean trait stack providing farmers tolerance to more active ingredients than any other soybean trait stack in the industry. In China, Fortune named China Seeds in the 2025 China Top 50 Tech Companies, standing as the only agricultural company in the list.

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds announced a strategic collaboration with Heritable Agriculture to harness AI technology, aiming to more accurately predict top-performing commercial varieties for specific regions. This initiative is designed to ensure growers consistently receive the most suitable product offering from Syngenta. The business unit hosted its annual innovation showcase in the Netherlands, spotlighting 400 vegetable varieties to more than 2,000 growers and industry leaders from 62 countries. It further hosted its inaugural "Future of Veg" event series across the US, showcasing hundreds of varieties for growers from more than two dozen countries.

Syngenta Group China

Syngenta Group China recorded sales of $6.5 billion in the first nine months of 2025, 11% lower year-on-year (-11% CER), impacted by grain trading business reduction and price pressures in the market.

Sales in key segments showed positive momentum, with Seeds and Branded Formulation the latter featuring innovative products like TYMIRIUM technology, an effective nematicide and fungicide both achieving 4% growth. Crop Nutrition sales increased by 6%, and Yangnong Chemical sales were up 14%. The Grain trading business was down 63%, primarily due to its ongoing strategic reduction.

Syngenta's China seed business saw significant advancements, with 111 new traits receiving national certificates. Syngenta Group China's Seed business was recognized as the top commercial seed seller by the National Agro-Tech Extension and Service Center, with three varieties among the top 10 nationally.

The business in China continued transforming its Modern Agriculture Platform (MAP) while strengthening its portfolio through an increased focus on large-scale farming services, successfully launching an artificial intelligence-driven offering "iMAP" to farmers. The "Bio+" new product introduction achieved rapid growth with Syngenta Biologicals experiencing another strong year-on-year increase. Syngenta's Nantong new facility completed all manufacturing targets and began production line assembly a month ahead of schedule.

ADAMA

ADAMA sales were at $3.0 billion in the first nine months of 2025, reaching the same level as the prior year period in a stabilizing market environment for suppliers of post-patent active ingredients. ADAMA's profitability continued to improve under its ongoing business and transformation "Fight Forward" plan. The third quarter marked the sixth consecutive quarter of year-on-year EBITDA growth.

In the first nine months of the year, ADAMA grew sales in North America by 15% thanks to strong business momentum across the region. Sales in Europe, Africa and the Middle East were 1% lower; Latin America were 2% lower and Asia Pacific (excluding China) were 18% lower in line with the strategy to reduce the commodity business and increase the quality of business. Sales in China were 4% higher.

As part of the "Fight Forward" plan, ADAMA is focused on improving its overall portfolio mix, particularly by targeting the value innovation segment, with the intent of improving value delivered to all stakeholders. Several new product launches including FERRABAIT in New Zealand, COSAYR Canada, Hungary, and Argentina (as CARTADO); and registrations including PORAFAM, ADAMA's first registration of an Aminopyralid-based formulation in Europe.

Syngenta Group Summary Financials

Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 6.4 6.8 45.4 48.3 Syngenta Crop Protection 3.4 3.3 24.2 23.3 ADAMA 0.9 0.9 6.7 6.6 Syngenta Seeds 0.8 0.8 5.7 5.8 Syngenta Group China 1.6 2.1 11.3 15.5 Eliminations -0.3 -0.3 -2.5 -2.9 EBITDA 0.9 0.7 6.4 4.9

9M 2025 9M 2025 9M 2024 9M 2025 9M 2024 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 20.9 21.4 149.4 151.6 Syngenta Crop Protection 9.8 9.5 70.2 67.3 ADAMA 3.0 3.0 21.7 21.5 Syngenta Seeds 3.3 3.2 23.3 22.9 Syngenta Group China 6.5 7.3 47.2 53.0 Eliminations -1.7 -1.6 -13.0 -13.1 EBITDA 3.4 2.7 24.6 19.5

Endnotes

For further information, see the reporting of financial results for ADAMA Ltd. (SHE: 000553), Sinofert Holdings (SEHK: 0297), Winall Hi-tech Seed (SHE: 300087), Yangnong Chemical (SHA: 600486) and Syngenta AG.

Unless otherwise mentioned, comparisons are to the same period in 2024. Certain amounts, including components of change (%), may not add up due to rounding. The results presented in this release are unaudited and a consolidation of the business units in the Syngenta Group which includes Syngenta AG, Syngenta Group China, ADAMA Ltd., Sinofert Holdings, Winall Hi-tech Seed and Yangnong Chemical. As a change to previous reporting, Syngenta Group China now excludes ADAMA China results to reflect revised management structures, with prior year figures restated accordingly to reflect this change.

Results in this report from one period to another period are, where appropriate, compared using constant exchange rates (CER). To present that information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than US dollars are converted into US dollars at the prior period's exchange rates, rather than at the exchange rates for the current year. The CER presentation indicates the business performance before taking into account currency exchange fluctuations.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and EBITDA as defined by Syngenta Group may not be comparable to similarly described measures at other companies. Syngenta Group has defined EBITDA as earnings before interest, tax, non-controlling interests, depreciation, amortization, restructuring and impairment. Information concerning EBITDA has been included as it is used by management and by investors as a supplementary measure of operating performance. Syngenta Group excludes restructuring and impairment from EBITDA to focus on results excluding items affecting comparability from one period to the next.

EBITDA as used in this press release excludes one-time events; other documents may treat this as an underlying or adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA excludes other one-off or non-cash/non-operational items that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, as well as the impact of a time-bound Group launch long-term incentive scheme for leadership.

When referred to as such, "the Group" implies Syngenta Group.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's biggest agricultural innovation companies, employing over 56,000 people in more than 90 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Syngenta Group's bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta Group supports farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect," "would," "will," "potential," "plans," "prospects," "estimated," "aiming," "on track" and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

