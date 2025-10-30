Avolon Finalises Order for 90 Airbus Aircraft

Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces results for the third quarter ('Q3') of 2025.

2025 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Income Statement (US$M) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 US$ Change % Change Lease Revenue 691 677 +14 +2% Operating Cashflow 539 536 +3 +1% Net Income 149 120 +29 +24%

Balance Sheet (US$M) Q3 2025 FY 2024 US$ Change % Change Total Available Liquidity 9,049 11,634 (2,585) (22%) Total Assets 34,385 33,637 +748 +2% Unsecured Debt Total Debt 76% 67% +9ppts N/A Net Debt to Equity 2.5x 2.1x 0.4x N/A

Net Income of US$149 million for Q3, up 24% year on year;

Strong operating cashflow of US$539 million in Q3, reaching US$2.1 billion for last 12 months;

Raised US$2.2 billion in financing during the quarter including US$1.9 billion of unsecured notes and US$260 million in new unsecured bank facilities;

Repaid US$829 million of secured debt and completed a tender offer for US$1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes due in 2027;

Total available liquidity of US$9.0 billion at end of Q3, including US$579 million of unrestricted cash and US$7.3 billion in undrawn debt facilities; and

Balance sheet comprises unsecured to total debt ratio of 76%, with net debt to equity of 2.5 times and US$23 billion of unencumbered assets.

2025 THIRD QUARTER FLEET HIGHLIGHTS AND BOARD UPDATE

Agreed an incremental order with Airbus for 75 A321neo and 15 A330neo aircraft, scheduled to be delivered out to 2033;

Acquired 17 aircraft, sold 15 aircraft and ended the quarter with 60 aircraft agreed for sale;

Placed 8 aircraft from our orderbook, ending the quarter with 99% of our orderbook placed for the next 24 months;

Ended the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,159 aircraft, including orders and commitments for 522 new technology aircraft; and

Avolon welcomes Chris Jin as Chairman of the Board of Avolon, replacing Zhang (Jason) Can who remains as a Non-Executive Director. Chris was previously Non-Executive Director of Avolon from January 2016 to February 2022, holding the role of Chairman from February 2021 until February 2022. Ding Chen has also joined as a Non-Executive Director, whilst Shen Yan and Julian Wang have retired from the Board. Biographies available here: https://www.avolon.aero/investors

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, commented:

"Our positive financial performance continued in Q3, with net income up 24%, reflecting sustained demand for our aircraft and an active trading market. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet and increased our unsecured debt ratio to 76%. With 99% of our deliveries placed over the next two years, demand for our aircraft remains exceptionally strong."

"We welcome the return of Chris Jin as Chairman and Ding Chen joining the Board as a Non-Executive Director. We will continue to benefit from Jason Can's experience and insight as he remains on the Board, having supported us immensely in the implementation of our strategy during his tenure as Chairman. We also thank Shen Yan and Julian Wang for their commitment and contribution to Avolon as they retire as Non-Executive Directors."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141airlines in 62 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,159 aircraft, as of 30 September 2025. www.avolon.aero

