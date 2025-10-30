Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
30.10.25 | 08:08
1,139 Euro
-0,87 % -0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
30.10.2025 08:10 Uhr
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to participate in Fireside Chat at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Leiden, the Netherlands, October 30, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK, on November 17-20, 2025.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat Q&A session on Wednesday, November 19 at 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be found in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Investor Relations at investor@pharming.comor your Jefferies representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1

Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

Attachment

  • Pharming Fireside Chat at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London_EN_30OCT25 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/911b9f04-367c-4011-a686-c742b23dbcf2)

