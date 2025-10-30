The Indian manufacturer has introduced its new Heloc Plus G12R Series interdigitated back-contact solar module series, delivering power outputs ranging from 635 W to 665 W and efficiencies between 23.5% and 24.6%From pv magazine India India module manufacturer Goldi Solar has launched its new Heloc Plus G12R Series of interdigitated back-contact (IBC) solar modules, offering power outputs from 635 W to 665 W and efficiencies ranging between 23.5% and 24.6%. The new products measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.7 kg. The modules are built with 132 half-cut n-type IBC cells measuring ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...