The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says domestic manufacturing now spans the entire solar and storage supply chain, but cautions that government trade policies could hinder further investment and job growth.From pv magazine USA Once a dream, now reality: SEIA reports in its Solar & Storage Supply Chain Dashboard that the entire solar supply chain has been reshored, from polysilicon refinement to module assembly, and U.S. manufacturing capacity has grown across every segment of the solar and storage supply chain. With 65 new or expanded solar and storage facilities having come online ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...