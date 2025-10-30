Alpex Solar will invest about INR 1.36 billion ($15.3 million) to upgrade its planned Kosi Kotwan cell plant to G12R tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, aligning output with its 3.6 GW module capacity.From pv magazine India Alpex Solar said it will upgrade its upcoming solar cell manufacturing facility at Kosi Kotwan from PERC to high-efficiency G12R TOPCon technology, expanding total capacity to 2.2 GW. The company said it will be among India's first producers of G12R-format cells. The expansion will be carried out in two phases, with a 1.4 GW section due to start operation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...