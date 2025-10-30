The Chinese manufacturer claims back-contact Hi-MO 9 modules outperformed TOPCon counterparts in a six-month offshore test, showing higher power yield, better low-light performance, and lower operating temperatures.Chinese module maker Longi has released the results of a six-month test of its back-contact solar modules deployed in an offshore deep-sea experimental installation. The company stated that the results, covering the January-June 2025 period, were validated by the China National Photovoltaic Product Quality Inspection Center (CPVT). The experimental site, located off the coast of Yantai, ...

