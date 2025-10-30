Anzeige
30.10.2025
Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Oct-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 437.2171 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 523949 
 
CODE: ACWL LN 
 
ISIN: LU1829220133 
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:     LU1829220133 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     ACWL LN 
LEI Code:   549300IFD6SZ8PJNPU62 
Sequence No.: 406616 
EQS News ID:  2220958 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2220958&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

