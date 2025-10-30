DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (COMU LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.2003 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42078645 CODE: COMU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COMU LN LEI Code: 549300DEYLM1L28JSJ61 Sequence No.: 406664 EQS News ID: 2221056 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 30, 2025 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)