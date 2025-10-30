Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.10.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD (CU2G LN) 
Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Oct-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD 
 
DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 834.2773 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 191981 
 
CODE: CU2G LN 
 
ISIN: LU1681042948 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681042948 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CU2G LN 
LEI Code:   549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 
Sequence No.: 406671 
EQS News ID:  2221070 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2221070&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
