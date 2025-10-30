PrimeWay Healthcare Community Credit Union Launches Vital Impact Award for Houston Medical Professionals

PrimeWay Healthcare Community Credit Union launches Vital Impact Award for medical professionals. Lynn Garcia of Houston Methodist named inaugural honoree, including a cruise and a USD 10,000 donation to the Houston Methodist Foundation.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / PrimeWay Healthcare Community Credit Union, a financial cooperative exclusively serving healthcare professionals in Greater Houston, announced the launch of the Vital Impact Award program and named Lynn Garcia, LVN (Transplant - Pre Post Liver) at Houston Methodist, as the inaugural recipient.

The award represents a new initiative by the healthcare-focused credit union to recognize medical professionals who demonstrate exceptional compassion, clinical excellence, and humanitarian service. Garcia received a two-night cruise for two, and PrimeWay presented a $10,000 donation to the Houston Methodist Foundation in her name.

Healthcare Community Recognition

The award program was developed specifically for the Greater Houston medical community, reflecting PrimeWay's mission as a financial institution built by and for healthcare workers. The credit union serves doctors, nurses, medical technicians, hospital administrators, and support staff throughout the region's extensive healthcare network.

Garcia's colleagues from Houston Methodist's transplant division submitted nominations highlighting her consistent demonstration of compassion beyond standard clinical duties during her 15-year career in transplant nursing.

"Frontline healthcare workers like Lynn give their all to the community," stated T.W. Jolly, Executive Vice President at PrimeWay Healthcare Community Credit Union. "Houston's Texas Medical Center is recognized worldwide, with some of the nation's premier hospitals. The Vital Impact Award was created to recognize those who embody the highest standards of patient care and professional dedication that define our membership."

Eligibility and Selection Process

The Vital Impact Award is open exclusively to healthcare professionals working in Greater Houston area medical facilities. Eligible professionals include registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, physicians, physician assistants, medical technicians, therapists, and clinical support staff employed by hospitals, clinics, surgical centers, and healthcare organizations.

Selection criteria emphasize demonstrated compassion in patient interactions, measurable impact on care outcomes, peer recognition, mentorship of colleagues, and contributions extending beyond standard job responsibilities. Nominations are accepted from colleagues, supervisors, patients, and family members familiar with the nominee's work.

A selection committee comprised of independent healthcare professionals reviews nominations annually. The 2026 nomination period opens in spring.

Award Presentation Details

The inaugural award ceremony took place at Houston Methodist's campus with hospital leadership and transplant division staff in attendance. The $10,000 donation to Houston Methodist Foundation will support continued advancement in medicine and patient care initiatives.

Future Award Cycles

The Vital Impact Award will be presented annually, with healthcare facilities throughout Greater Houston encouraged to submit nominations. The 2026 award cycle information will be distributed to Houston-area healthcare facilities in early spring, with nominations accepted until summer for fall presentation.

About PrimeWay Healthcare Community Credit Union

PrimeWay Healthcare Community Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving healthcare professionals and their families throughout Greater Houston. Established to address the unique financial needs of medical workers, PrimeWay offers specialized products and services including loan programs with flexible terms, mortgage options for medical professionals, and financial planning services. Membership is open to healthcare professionals employed at hospitals, medical centers, clinics, and healthcare facilities in the Greater Houston metropolitan area, as well as their family members. As a member-owned cooperative, PrimeWay returns profits to members through competitive rates and enhanced services.

