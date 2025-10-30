Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization is underway on its Maple-Birch Project. The Maple-Birch Project is a high purity quartz pegmatite project located in the world class Sudbury mining district, in Ontario, Canada.

The Company has carried out multiple assessment missions with the intention to establish ground access for larger equipment. The Company has engaged a contract mining company to assist in the efforts moving forward. During these site visits multiple samples have been taken from the Project, in total a few hundred kilograms. These samples are planned for advanced metallurgical testing.

Additionally, the Company has begun to set up its technical team and equipment on the ground in the Sudbury area to improve project logistics. The Company believes that having a growing footprint in the region is of strategic importance, as the Sudbury mining district is rich with critical and industrial minerals of interest to the Company.

Maple-Birch is a high purity quartz pegmatite body which the Company believes shares many characteristics of the Spruce Pine mine in North Carolina, USA. The Spruce Pine mine produces some the purest quartz material in the world and is a globally important source of the critical mineral, as well as feldspar and mica.

(https://www.sibelco.com/en/150-years/spruce-pine, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spruce_Pine_Mining_District)

Morgan Good, Silicon's Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated: "Silicon is excited to launch the mobilization at our Maple-Birch asset in Ontario which clearly signifies a major step forward operationally for the Company. The opportunity this project provides over the course of late 2025 into 2026 presents many potential partnerships with processing and refining groups, which can if executed, lead to possible cash-flow in the future."

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company too holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year drill permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

