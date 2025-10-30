The Chinese manufacturer stated that its new heat pump system is the first on the market to achieve a coefficient of performance of 7. The product offers a nominal capacity ranging from 11 kW to 16 kW and uses propane as its refrigerant.Chinese heat pump manufacturer Fairland has launched a new heat pump system for residential use. "The Fairland R290 ATW Heat Pump is the first on the market to achieve a coefficient of performance (COP) of 7.0, a breakthrough enabled by innovative structural design and Fairland's AI Inverter technology," the company said in a statement. "With dual A+++ level performance, ...

