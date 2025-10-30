Horizon Group, along with its subsidiaries Swift Marine and Delver Agents, proudly announces the appointment of Kasper Diaz Sommer as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Cruise Logistics, effective November 3, 2025.

Based in Denmark, Kasper will lead the group's global Cruise Logistics strategy, driving growth across Europe, Asia, and the Americas and strengthening Horizon's role as the trusted logistics partner to the world's leading marine and cruise operators.

With over two decades of international leadership experience in freight forwarding, logistics, and maritime supply chains, Kasper is known for his hands-on leadership, customer-first mindset, and proven success in building high-performing global teams.

"Kasper's leadership will accelerate our strategy to deliver seamless, end-to-end logistics solutions for the world's marine and cruise operators," said Jeff McCorstin, CEO of Horizon. "His industry insight, strategic mindset, and passion for innovation align perfectly with our vision to redefine global marine logistics with smarter, faster, and more connected solutions from door to deck."

Kasper shares the group's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and excellence, ensuring value for clients and partners across the cruise, expedition, bunker, bulk carrier, and breakbulk markets.

About Horizon Group

Founded in 1970, Horizon provides global logistics and supply chain solutions for the maritime and cruise industries, supporting clients worldwide from its headquarters in New York and strategically located control towers across the globe. To learn more about Horizon please visit www.haf.com.

About GHK Capital Partners LP

GHK is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on making control investments in industrial companies across North America. For more information about GHK please visit www.ghk.com.

