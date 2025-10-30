IBS Software Appoints Abha Dogra as Chief Product Officer

Seasoned product and technology leader to accelerate product vision and customer-centric innovation while advancing IBS Software's AI-first approach across its global portfolio

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, today announced the appointment of Abha Dogra as Chief Product Officer (CPO). The appointment reinforces the company's AI-first approach to building products and platforms that deliver measurable value for customers.

As CPO, Abha will lead IBS Software's global product organisation, defining product vision, strategy, and execution across the company's product portfolio. She will partner closely with engineering, customer success, and go-to-market teams to deliver products that shape the future of travel technology. Her mandate includes embedding AI-native capabilities, from intelligent decision support to automation, consistently across the product lifecycle and customer workflows.

Abha brings more than two decades of product and technology leadership, with senior roles at ADP, Iron Mountain, Akamai, PTC, Schneider Electric, and most recently CAE, where she served as Chief Product and Technology Officer. She holds an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai, and a master's degree in computer science from Boston University.

"I'm excited to welcome Abha to our leadership team," said Somit Goyal, Chief Executive Officer of IBS Software. "Her focus on customer outcomes aligns with our AI-first product strategy, ensuring we apply AI where it makes a real difference in reliability, speed and personalisation. Together with our engineering leadership, we aim to create a powerful combination of product vision and execution that will be central to how IBS Software shapes the future of travel technology."

The appointment follows a series of leadership investments, initiated in late 2024, including the addition of Amit Jain as SVP and Global Head of Engineering, a role that will see him partner closely with Abha to align product strategy with engineering execution, and oversee IBS Software's global engineering teams of over 1000 professionals across India, the US, UK, and Canada. Together, these appointments complete a strengthened organisational framework designed to scale innovation and deepen customer impact. Together, these appointments accelerate an AI-first operating model, bringing product and engineering closer to deliver AI-powered capabilities safely, responsibly and at scale.

IBS Software provides a comprehensive portfolio of modular, cloud-native SaaS solutions that power mission-critical operations for airlines, airports, cargo and logistics providers, hotels, cruise lines, and energy companies worldwide. Its platforms underpin core functions across retailing and merchandising, reservations and ticketing, loyalty and personalization, airline operations and crew, and cargo. The company's vision is to redefine the future of travel through technology innovation.

